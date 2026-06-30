BayPort Credit Union Announces New Executive Promotion

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of LaDarius Satterwhite to Vice President, Retail Banking. In this role, Satterwhite will lead retail banking operations, branch administration, and member service strategies across the credit union's branch network.

With more than a decade of retail banking experience, Satterwhite has successfully led branch growth, operational improvement, and market expansion initiatives. His expertise includes strategic planning, financial management, workforce development, and organizational leadership.

In his most recent role at BayPort, Satterwhite provided leadership across 29 branch locations and contact center operations, helping establish consistent performance standards, strengthen compliance practices, and enhance the overall member experience.

Prior to joining BayPort, Satterwhite held a variety of leadership positions within the credit union and banking industries, including Talent Acquisition Flexible Workforce Advisor, Branch Manager, Assistant Branch Manager, and Loan Service Support Client Advisor.

Satterwhite earned a Master of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University. He is recognized for his expertise in retail operations, workforce strategy, and performance optimization.

About BayPort

Founded in 1928 by 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding, BayPort Credit Union was built on the belief that everyone deserves access to trusted financial services. Today, BayPort is a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior-rated credit union with $2.7 billion in assets, serving more than 156,000 individuals and businesses through 31 branch locations across Virginia. BayPort membership is open to community residents, their families, and individuals nationwide through qualifying organizations.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union