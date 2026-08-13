BayPort Credit Union Named a Top Workplace for Third Consecutive Year, Earns Eight Additional Distinctions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union has been named a 2026 Top Workplace in Hampton Roads for the third consecutive year, ranking No. 10 among large companies on this year's list presented by Inside Business and Energage, LLC, a third-party employee engagement technology partner.

For the 2026 winners list, 67 organizations were recognized throughout Hampton Roads. The recognition is based solely on anonymous employee feedback evaluating employee experiences. The survey is strictly confidential, allowing employees to share honest feedback anonymously.

In addition to earning a spot among the region's top large employers, BayPort received eight additional Top Workplaces distinctions recognizing key aspects of its employee experience and workplace culture:

Employee Well-Being Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces for Appreciation

Work-Life Flexibility Top Workplaces

Leadership Top Workplaces

Compensation & Benefits Top Workplaces

Purpose & Values Top Workplaces

Professional Development Top Workplaces

Financial Services Top Workplaces

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace for the third consecutive year is an incredible honor because this recognition comes directly from our employees," said Jim Mears, President and CEO of BayPort Credit Union. "The eight additional distinctions make this recognition especially meaningful because they reflect so many of the things we value at BayPort—from employee well-being and appreciation to leadership, professional development, flexibility and a shared sense of purpose. We are proud of the culture our employees help create every day."

Employers earn Top Workplaces recognition based on the strength of their aggregated employee feedback. Energage has established national benchmarks based on feedback from approximately 30 million employees over 20 years.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a celebration of excellence," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "It serves as a reminder of the vital role a people-first workplace experience plays in achieving success."

About BayPort

Founded in 1928 by 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding, BayPort Credit Union was built on the belief that everyone deserves access to trusted financial services. Today, BayPort is a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior-rated credit union with $2.7 billion in assets, serving more than 156,000 individuals and businesses through 31 branch locations across Virginia. BayPort membership is open to community residents, their families, and individuals nationwide through qualifying organizations.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union