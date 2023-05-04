BayPort Credit Union Celebrates Grand Opening of Portsmouth Branch Relocation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union announced the opening of its newest Portsmouth branch location to better serve its growing Southside membership. BayPort celebrated the grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover and Vice-Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke.

The new branch is located at 1241 Frederick Boulevard in the Midtown Marketplace. The new location features a drive-thru with BayPort's YourTeller® interactive teller machines, allowing members to perform complex banking transactions from the comfort of their vehicles 24/7.

The new branch is located at 1241 Frederick Boulevard in the Midtown Marketplace. The new location features a drive-thru with BayPort's YourTeller® interactive teller machines, allowing members to perform complex banking transactions from the comfort of their vehicles 24/7.

BayPort's Portsmouth branch was initially located at 455 Dinwiddie Street when the credit union acquired the Portsmouth Schools Federal Credit Union and welcomed its membership to BayPort in December 2021.

The credit union is proud to serve 4,600 members in Portsmouth and the surrounding Norfolk neighborhoods and plans to open its 29th branch and the fifth Virginia Beach later this year.

BayPort is dedicated to growing the Portsmouth membership. It is equally proud of its Student-Run Credit Union program with over 60 schools throughout Hampton Roads, with three located in Portsmouth, Churchland High School, Churchland Elementary School, and Hodges Manor Elementary School.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

