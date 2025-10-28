BayPort Credit Union Renews $25,000 Sponsorship of Newport News Public Schools Family and Community Engagement Division for the 2025 to 2026 Academic Year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union is proud to announce the renewal of its $25,000 sponsorship to support the Newport News Public Schools Office of Youth Development, Family and Community Engagement (FACE) division for the 2025 to 2026 academic school year. The FACE division offers programs and initiatives that strengthen family and community involvement in education. This renewed partnership underscores BayPort's commitment to ensuring students are equipped with the essential tools, knowledge, and confidence to achieve success both inside and outside the classroom in our local community.

Pictured left to right: Dr. Felicia Barnett, NNPS Executive Director, Youth Development & Family Engagement; Andre' Dorsey, NNFD Captain of Community Health; Jim Mears, BayPort President & CEO; Heritage and Menchville High School students; Javon Stafford, NNFD Deputy Fire Chief

BayPort President and CEO Jim Mears was honored to present Newport News Public Schools officials and students with the $25,000 check on the field at Todd Stadium on October 16, before their STAND Night and the Heritage vs. Menchville high school football game.

As part of the FACE sponsorship, BayPort will sponsor the division's Family Empowerment Series, a quarterly program designed to address critical issues affecting families. BayPort will deliver financial education sessions to parents and caregivers. This is the second year BayPort will sponsor this series.

"We are truly grateful to BayPort for believing in the power of families. Your partnership fuels our Family Empowerment initiatives—helping parents and caregivers gain the tools and confidence to support their children's growth, both in school and beyond,' said Dr. Michele Mitchell, Superintendent of Newport News Public Schools.

"BayPort Credit Union believes in the power of education and community partnership," said Jim Mears, President and CEO of BayPort. "Through our collaboration with Newport News Public Schools, we are helping students and families build stronger financial futures and continue our mission to enrich the lives of the communities we serve."

Two youth empowerment conferences will be held under BayPort's sponsorship. The More Than a Princess Girls' Empowerment Conference will be held in November 2025 and the RISE! Male Empowerment Conference will be held in early 2026. This is the second year BayPort will sponsor these events. Both events were well attended last year, with more than 1,400 students participating.

BayPort will also support student-led initiatives including the Vibe Student Talk Show, the STAR (Students Taking Action and Responsibility) Awards, and the Live Well Student Wellness Campaign. These initiatives strive to promote positive culture in schools and communities, as well as encourage the social, emotional, and physical well-being of students.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star Credit Union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.6 billion in assets and servicing over 154,000 individuals and businesses with 29 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union