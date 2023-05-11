BayPort Foundation Receives $20,000 from Zennify to Support Financial Education and Wellness

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BayPort Foundation today announced it has received a $20,000 donation from Zennify, an award-winning Salesforce consulting firm, to support the Foundation's mission of financial education and wellness. The generous donation will go to help fund the Foundation's annual $100,000 scholarship and tuition assistance program to high school seniors, college students, and full-time working adults going back to school.

Pictured above from left to right: Jim Mears, BayPort Credit Union and Nick Burggraf, Zennify Sr Account Executive

"BayPort Credit Union and the BayPort Foundation are incredibly grateful for Zennify's commitment to helping us make a difference in the communities we serve and investing in our educational mission. Together, BayPort and Zennify will be working to build our Salesforce platform to transform how we serve our members, and this best-in-class technology will position BayPort to deepen and make more impactful relationships. This implementation may be the most significant project we take on in 2023," said BayPort President/CEO Jim Mears.

"We are thrilled to partner with BayPort as they embark on this exciting digital transformation journey," said Chris Conant, CEO of Zennify. "Our team is committed to helping BayPort achieve their goals and providing them with the tools they need to deliver exceptional experiences to their members. We are also honored to have the opportunity to support the BayPort Foundation and their mission to make a positive impact in our communities. We believe in the power of giving back and are committed to making a difference through our partnership."

Over the past decade, Zennify has forged partnerships with local nonprofits to provide a range of services – from pro bono Salesforce implementations to in-person volunteering – through its Zenn for Good employee initiative program.

As the philanthropic arm of BayPort Credit Union, the Foundation is an extension of the credit union's charitable giving. BayPort commits more than half a million dollars in annual corporate giving and pays all the Foundation's overhead to ensure that 100% of the Foundation donations support its mission.

About Zennify

Zennify is an award-winning Salesforce and nCino consulting firm that accelerates financial institutions' growth by unifying data, applications, people, and process, all while giving back. For more information, visit www.zennify.com.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

