BayREN Launches Business FLEXmarket to Enable Energy Efficiency Solutions for Small & Medium Businesses and Hard-to-Reach Communities

Powered by Recurve, BayREN Business FLEXmarket will help business owners cut energy costs and put savings back into the community

MARIN, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bay Area Regional Energy Network (BayREN) launches BayREN Business FLEXmarket, powered by Recurve , to the nine Bay Area counties. The open-source platform that enables planning, procurement, and demand flexibility for virtual power plants, Recurve's innovative FLEXmarket approach pays contractors for energy efficiency and demand response projects that deliver real kWh and thm savings.

The BayREN Business FLEXmarket is focused on helping small and medium business owners cut energy costs and put savings back into their businesses. Because incentive payments are based on actual savings, contractors can earn more than from traditional rebate programs. Higher incentives are available for projects at small and medium businesses and hard-to-reach businesses.

By paying substantially more for reductions during peak periods, the BayREN BusinessFLEXmarket is expected to deliver unprecedented energy savings for businesses that typically are not able to participate in traditional incentive programs. Increasing energy efficiency through the FLEXmarket supports California's strong greenhouse gas reductions goals. By aligning incentives with actual savings, lowering customer energy costs, and providing contractors with new opportunities for energy efficiency and demand response projects, the FLEXmarket benefits the grid, innovators in the energy space, and ultimately the Bay Area's small and medium businesses.

"As the economic recovery from the pandemic continues, energy efficiency projects are an opportunity to reduce utility bills for small and medium businesses," said Cara Bautista-Rao, program lead for the BayREN Business FLEXmarket. "The FLEXmarket gives contractors and businesses more flexibility to install energy efficiency projects that deliver deep energy savings."

"Recurve has seen marked success with similar partnerships like MCE's current FLEXmarkets supporting the grid and putting money back into people's pockets," said Matt Golden, CEO and Co-founder, Recurve. "I'm confident in the success and scaling of BayREN Business FLEXmarket and what it will provide to the Bay Area counties."

BayREN Business FLEXmarket aligns incentives for all. Customers can experience bill savings and increased efficiency, the community benefits from increased grid reliability and decreased carbon emissions, and contractors can get paid more for the value they provide to the grid. BayREN guarantees advance contractor payment of 20% of the total forecasted value for projects installed.

Contractors and energy efficiency solution providers interested in checking out BayREN Business FLEXmarket, visit https://www.demandflexmarket.com/bayrensignup.html.

About BayREN: The Bay Area Regional Energy Network (BayREN) is a coalition of the Bay Area's nine counties — a network of local governments partnering to promote resource efficiency at the regional level, focusing on energy, water and greenhouse gas reduction. BayREN offers resource efficiency programs for residents and small to medium sized businesses. To learn more, visit: https://www.bayren.org/rebates-financing

About Recurve: Recurve's open-source platform and revenue-grade data creates demand flexibility markets that enable virtual power plants, giving utilities and aggregators the confidence they need to treat distributed energy resources as grid assets. In its mission to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy, Recurve integrates behind-the-meter demand flexibility resources into the emerging carbon-free energy grid, providing companies with the real-time transparency needed to revolutionize the way energy efficiency is measured, deployed, and procured. By paying for actual hourly metered performance, Recurve's market model dramatically reduces red tape, makes flexibility more lucrative for aggregators, and opens the door to a wide range of technologies and business models to better serve customers. Recurve is accessible across the United States and growing globally. To learn more about Recurve, visit Recurve.com .

Press Contacts: SF Environment Department Diedre Tanenberg

Public Affairs Assistant Coordinator

(415) 255-5870

[email protected]

Recurve

Alexandra Pony

(250) 858-0656

[email protected]

SOURCE BayREN and Recurve