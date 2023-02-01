BAYSCAPE LANDSCAPE MANAGEMENT ACQUIRES CRYSTAL SPRINGS LANDSCAPE

Bayscape acquires another leading landscape company to better serve the Bay Area.

ALVISO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayscape Landscape Management, a family-owned company providing landscaping services to the Bay area, today announced their acquisition of Crystal Springs Landscaping, located in San Jose for over 40 years. This acquisition was completed at the end of 2022.

Bayscape President, Tom Ellington, said: "Our track record of excellent performance and reliability during the past 25-years has allowed us to expand our award-winning company to over 100 employees. Our acquisition of Crystal Springs Landscaping enables us to increase our services to our combined Bay Area customers by incorporating their experienced team, equipment and expertise with our own. Together, we will continue to innovate, providing the unsurpassed landscape design and maintenance services which have made Bayscape Landscape Management a leader in the region."

We have moved the Crystal Springs Landscaping team and equipment, which was based in San Jose, to our facilities in Alviso," said Matt Ellington, Vice President, Operations. "Crystal Springs Landscaping is also family-owned, so we share many values, foremost among them is the provision of excellent local service."

"Bayscape is heading into a very promising time. One of the reasons that attracted me to the firm is the opportunity to match my company's skills with their transformation and growth initiatives. I look forward to working with their entire team to continue to build the operational excellence required to support the journey," said Brian Stevenson-Smith, owner Crystal Springs.

ABOUT BAYSCAPE LANDSCAPE MANAGEMENT

Bayscape Landscape Management is a local, family-owned and operated landscape management company with a twenty-five year heritage of reliability and performance. From small beginnings, the company has grown to become one of the leaders in the landscaping industry, entrusted with maintaining the Bay Area's most beautiful commercial and residential landscapes.

The company is a proud member of the California Landscape Contractors Association, Pesticide Applicators Professional Association, Tree Care Industry Association and the Green Industry Co-op. Bayscape is a licensed contractor known for building and maintaining sustainable, awe-inspiring open spaces that contribute to the health and well-being of future generations.

Bayscape Landscape Management

