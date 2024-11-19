BAYSHORE DISTRICT ANNOUNCES ANNUAL HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING FESTIVAL

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bayshore District in Naples, Florida, known for its rich tradition of community events, is set to host its highly anticipated Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Festival on December 5, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Coco Plaza, located at 3321 Bayshore Dr., Naples, FL 34112. This festive celebration, a beloved tradition in the district, will offer a variety of exciting attractions, including live entertainment, family-friendly activities, culinary delights, and much more.

The evening will kick off with the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:00 PM, as the Bayshore District lights up with a stunning Christmas tree display. The ceremony will mark the official start of the holiday season in the district, inviting the community to come together and enjoy the festive spirit.

This year's festival will also unveil the first-ever Bayshore holiday mural, a unique creation by world-renowned artist Carmelo Blandino. Attendees will have the chance to witness this historic moment, which will celebrate the artistry and creativity that make Bayshore unique.

Food lovers can indulge in the variety of culinary delights offered by the district's top restaurants. With a wide range of holiday-inspired dishes and local favorites, this is the perfect opportunity to savor the flavors of Bayshore.

Live entertainment will play a central role in the festivities, featuring live music, DJ performances, and Christmas carolers throughout the district. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. These performances will create a lively and joyful atmosphere throughout the evening, making it an ideal event for families and friends to enjoy together.

Families can engage in various exciting crafts, games, and activities, providing fun and entertainment for both kids and adults. The Holiday Market will offer unique gifts and crafts from local artists and vendors to add to the festive atmosphere.

The Bayshore District's Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Festival is set to be an unforgettable evening brimming with holiday cheer, art, delicious food, and family-friendly activities. This event will make the Bayshore District Naples, Florida's newest holiday destination. The best part is that admission is free and open to the public, making it a perfect way to kick off the holiday season in Naples.

Festival Activations:

December 5, 2024

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Coco Plaza, 3321 Bayshore Dr., Naples, FL 34112

Tree Lighting & Mural Unveiling: 6:00 PM

Bayshore Warehouse

3270 Bayshore Dr., Naples, FL 34112

Gulf Gate South Plaza

2740 Bayshore Dr., Naples, FL 34112

Davis Village Plaza

2800 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34112

For more information, please visit bayshoredistrict.com

