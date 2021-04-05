Bayshore Networks Announces OTfuse Lite® to secure noncritical assets in OT and Industrial Controls Networks

DURHAM, N.C., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayshore Networks, the leader in Active Protection for OT/ICS Networks, has added OTfuse Lite to its Modular Industrial Control Cyber Security Platform of products.

OTfuse Lite breaks the $1000 price barrier at $999 MSRP and gives all the advanced features of the OTfuse® product line including Advanced Threat Detection, Policy Learning and Policy Enforcement in a solid-state device with a 5-year warranty.

"We are excited that Bayshore has brought this advanced OT IPS Capability below a $1000 price point, many of our customers can use OTfuse Lite for non-critical applications and integrate them with OTfuse Standard for more critical applications, all managed from the Bayshore Management console," said Tom Schiller, President of AutomaTech, a Bayshore Reseller.

"Bayshore continues to innovate, now with OTfuse Lite in our product line alongside OT fuse Standard, OT fuse iFIX® and OT fuse Complicity®, Bayshore offers the fullest range of PLC/RTU/EWS smart IPS protection in the market today. Combining the OTfuse® product family along with NetWall®, our Unidirectional Gateway product family and OTaccess™, our product family of Secure Remote Access products, Bayshore offers our Channel Partners and end customers the fullest range of OT/ICS Cyber protection under one umbrella", said Kevin Senator, CEO Bayshore Networks.

About AutomaTech:

AutomaTech is a leading provider of industrial technology solutions focused on improving operational performance and security. By harnessing the power of data, AutomaTech enables significant gains, visibility across entire organizations, and increased profits for a competitive edge. Their product offering includes a flexible and scalable mix of hardware and software solutions to solve the toughest challenge while providing a road map for future improvements and growth. More importantly, they stand behind all their solutions with superior and ongoing support for the lifetime of a customer's product, helping to maximize investments and operational potential.

For more information, visit www.automatech.com.

About Bayshore Networks

Bayshore Networks is the leading provider of active industrial cybersecurity protection solutions specifically designed for OT environments, automation engineers, and plant operators. The company created OTfuse®, NetWall™ and OTaccess™ to address the digital and physical security risks which can compromise the safety and availability of OT environments. Their solutions securely protect ICS systems, SCADA, industrial applications, networks, machines, and workers from cyber threats. Bayshore Networks is backed by ForgePoint Capital, Benhamou Global Ventures and Bayshore technology is in use by GE Digital, Kimberly Clark, AT&T, and companies in process manufacturing industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and water utilities, districts, and wastewater treatment sites.

For more information visit us at: www.bayshorenetworks.com.

