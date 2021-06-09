Bayshore Networks Announces the Expansion of its NetWall Family of Products with the release of NetWall 10GB USG - Unilateral Security Gateway

DURHAM, N.C., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayshore Networks today announced an expansion of its NetWall family of Security Gateways with the immediate release of NetWall 10GB USG – Unilateral Security Gateway.

NetWall 10BG USG for IT and OT is a high-speed hardware and software solution that creates a secure network segment when installed, shielding and isolating critical assets and sensitive networks from cyberattacks and misuse.

The entire NetWall family supports real-time file and data replication outside the electronic perimeter to corporate business systems such as ERP, MES, PLM, PIM and others. NetWall can securely transfer control systems data, logfiles, database records and other pertinent data to IT data centers, security operation centers (SOCs) and cloud-based data storage.

"The pragmatic very cost effective solutions that are grounded in reality that Bayshore is releasing is what our customers need, and are looking for today. The expanding line of Bayshore's products now map throughout our customers ICS/OT networks giving us the ability to deploy one vendor throughout multiple customer pain points. Bayshore's price point of $50,000 for a 10GB Unidirectional Security Gateway is 75% cheaper than most competitive solutions on the market today", said Enzo Tieghi, Chairman ServiTecno, Italy.

"With the release of NetWall 10GB USG we continue to add capability to our Modular Industrial Controls Cybersecurity product line. Our NetWall family of products now consists of both Unidirectional and Bilateral Security Gateways. Our OTfuse family of Smart IPS PLC Protection Products start below $1000, and our Secure Remote Access family of Products, OTaccess, is available in On Premise, Cloud or VM formats. No company is offering channel partners the wide optionality of OT/ICS Cybersecurity products under one umbrella like Bayshore does", said Kevin Senator, CEO Bayshore Networks.

Bayshore Unidirectional Security Gateways are priced at $15,000, $20,000, 30,000 and $50,000 for the 50MB, 100MB, 1GB and 10GB units respectively.

About Bayshore Networks

Bayshore Networks is the leading provider of active industrial cybersecurity protection solutions specifically designed for OT/ICS environments, automation engineers and plant operators. The company created OTfuse, NetWall, and OTaccess to address the digital and physical security risks which can compromise the safety and availability of OT/ICS networks. Bayshore's solutions securely protect OT/ICS systems, SCADA, industrial applications, machines, and workers from cyber threats. Bayshore Networks is backed by ForgePoint Capital, Benhamou Global Ventures, Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Samsung Next. Bayshore technology is in use with GE Digital, Kimberly Clark, AT&T and other companies in process manufacturing industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and water & wastewater utilities and districts. For more information visit us at www.bayshorenetworks.com

About ServiTecno

ServiTecno is a leading Value Added Distributor of innovative solutions for Automation, Operation Technology/Industrial IT and OT Industrial Cyber Security in Italy. The Core of ServiTecno proposition is a great portfolio of services and products from among others GE Digital (part of General Electric), Stratus Technology, Skkynet Technologies, Bayshore Networks and others. Active in Italy since more than 30 years, ServiTecno has a team of highly dedicated sales and technical engineers, able to deliver, together with a selection of skilled Solution Partners, complete journey for operation digital transformation and Industry4.0 strategy based on standard products and components to ensure Customers with the ability to meet their challenges by being able to control and optimize their production processes, in order to secure success and to be competitive on their markets. www.servitecno.it

