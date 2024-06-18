Baysient® Launches Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Software for Oncology Biologics

TuMinimize™ enables oncologists to deliver optimal drug dosing for each patient

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baysient® , a leading provider of therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) software, today announced the launch of TuMinimize™ , a web-based nomogram/algorithm designed to optimize the dosing of oncology biologics. This state-of-the-art software is set to transform the way oncology medications are administered, ensuring optimal dosing for each patient.

Baysient's TuMinimize comes at a crucial time, as the FDA is actively engaged in Project Optimus , a program aimed at reforming the dose optimization and selection paradigm in oncology drug development. This is also consistent with a recent editorial in Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, " Moving the Needle for Oncology Dose Optimization: A Call for Action ," which calls for dose optimization of oncology agents.

Reports from the Senate Appropriations Committee have also expressed concerns about the escalating costs and side effects of biologic oncology drugs. The Committee emphasized the potential benefits of alternate dosing strategies, which may lead to cost savings without compromising treatment efficacy.

A comprehensive review published in Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics by Diane R. Mould, Baysient's Founder and Chief Science Officer, and Richard N. Upton, Baysient's Director of Research, explores the complexities of dose selection for biologic drugs, further underscoring the necessity of alternative dosing strategies to manage treatment costs and adverse events.

Designed to optimize the dosing of oncology biologics like bevacizumab (Avastin®), pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) and atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ®) with plans for more, Baysient's TuMinimize serves as a practical solution to these national discussions, ensuring that patients receive the right dose at the right time to maximize treatment efficacy and minimize adverse reactions.

"TuMinimize offers a personalized approach to oncology dosing, adjusting for factors like rapid or slow drug metabolism and unique tumor characteristics to unlock each drug's full therapeutic potential," said Diane Mould.

Baysient has a rich history of advancing care through its therapeutic drug monitoring software for biologics, which has significantly impacted the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as IBD, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis. TuMinimize is a testament to Baysient's commitment to expanding its reach and improving patient care in the realm of oncology.

Oncologists can learn more about TuMinimize at www.baysient.net/tuminimize and request a 6-month free trial at www.tuminimize.com/free-trial.php.

About Baysient: Built to provide individualized treatments for patients with improved outcomes, Baysient develops SaaS, cloud-based software that provides medical providers with a full line of individual dosage-determination products. Learn more at https://www.baysient.net/ .

