Baystar® announces the start-up of New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur, Texas

The ethylene produced by the cracker will be used as feedstock to supply Baystar®'s existing polyethylene (PE) units, as well as a new Borstar® technology polyethylene unit currently under construction in Bayport.

"After significant investments in U.S. LNG and renewable electricity in 2022, the start-up of this new cracker is another milestone strengthening TotalEnergies' presence in the United States. This investment is in perfect alignment with our strategy to develop petrochemicals at our integrated platforms. At Port Arthur, we take advantage of the abundance of ethane in the U.S.," said Bernard Pinatel, President, Refining & Chemicals, TotalEnergies.

"I am excited to see the start-up of this new ethane cracker, an important milestone for us as we are expanding our global footprint through Baystar. We are pleased to bring Borealis' proprietary Borstar® technology to North America for the first time, allowing Baystar to produce enhanced polyethylene products for the most demanding applications," said Borealis CEO, Thomas Gangl.

"This is an important milestone for Baystar as we become a fully integrated polyethylene company. Our focus is on growing the polymers market in North America and leveraging the power of partnership with TotalEnergies and Borealis," said Diane Chamberlain, Baystar President.

The Baystar® JV is the translation of the growth ambitions of TotalEnergies and Borealis in the United States. It includes:

The Baystar site in Bayport ( Pasadena, Texas ) with a 400,000 ton-per-year PE capacity.

with a 400,000 ton-per-year PE capacity. The one million ton-per-year ethane cracker at the TotalEnergies Port Arthur Refinery, which now has successfully started operations.

which now has successfully started operations. The under-construction 625,000 metric ton-per-year PE unit in Pasadena , using the Borealis proprietary Borstar® technology to deliver a broad range of products to help meet the growing global demand for plastic products. The Borstar® process offers simultaneous improvements in production flexibility and environmental performance such as high energy efficiency. Furthermore, Borstar® products excel in sustainability, for example through light-weighting and by enabling incorporation of more than 50% post-consumer recycled materials in some end products

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Twitter: @TotalEnergies | LinkedIn: TotalEnergies | Facebook: TotalEnergies | Instagram: TotalEnergies

About Borealis

Borealis is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and sustainable polyolefin solutions and a European front-runner in polyolefins recycling. In Europe, we are a market leader in base chemicals and fertilizers. We leverage our polymer expertise and decades of experience to offer value adding, innovative and circular material solutions for key industries such as consumer products, energy, healthcare, infrastructure and mobility.

In re-inventing essentials for sustainable living, we build on our commitment to safety, our people, innovation and technology, and performance excellence. We are accelerating the transformation to a circular economy of polyolefins and expanding our geographical footprint to better serve our customers around the globe.

With head offices in Vienna, Austria, we employ 6,900 employees and operate in over 120 countries. In 2021, we generated total sales of EUR 12.342 EUR billion and a net profit of EUR 1,396 million. OMV, the Austria-based international oil and gas company, owns 75% of our shares, while the remaining 25% is owned by a holding company of the Abu-Dhabi based Mubadala. We supply services and products to customers around the globe through Borealis and two important joint ventures: Borouge (with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, based in UAE); and Baystar® (with TotalEnergies, based in the US).

www.borealisgroup.com | www.borealiseverminds.com

Borstar is a registered trademark of Borealis AG.

About Bayport Polymers LLC ("Baystar®")

Bayport Polymers is a North American petrochemical company primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of polyethylene, known commercially as Baystar, and based in Pasadena, TX. Baystar was formed in 2018 and is a 50/50 joint venture between Borealis and TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc. We were created to leverage the strengths of our Sponsors to efficiently and safely manufacture innovative chemical products which improve safety and comfort and enhance everyday quality of life. We combine TotalEnergies' existing polyethylene 400 kt/y facility in Pasadena, Texas, with Borealis' proprietary Borstar® technology to deliver a broad range of products and help meet the growing global demand for plastic products. The JV also includes the one-million-ton per year ethane cracker in Port Arthur, Texas, and the 625,000 metric ton-per-year Borstar® polyethylene unit in Pasadena, Texas

Baystar is a registered trademark of Bayport Polymers LLC

SOURCE TotalEnergies; Borealis