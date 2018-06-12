Baystate Franklin Medical Center Nurses Vote to Ratify New Contract that Marks a Major Success for Patients, Nurses, All Caregivers and the Public

"Unity truly is our strength. We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished for our patients, nurses all hospital staff and community," said Donna Stern, RN and Senior Co-Chair of the BFMC MNA Bargaining Committee. "The value of standing together for what is right and not backing down cannot be overstated. Our fight was long and difficult at times but we persevered and achieved an amazing contract."

"We are especially proud of the strong staffing language we secured to help our nurses provide safe patient care," said Jillian Cycz, RN and Junior Co-Chair of the BFMC MNA Bargaining Unit. "This agreement demonstrates that charge nurses, who help coordinate the care provided by other nurses in their hospital unit, should have limited or no patient assignments whenever possible. Charge nurses need to be able to effectively perform their duties so a unit is well-run and patients get the highest quality care. Our contract builds on the success of other nurses who have secured similar agreements throughout Massachusetts."

The new agreement covers the period from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2021. Highlights include:

The hospital agrees not to diminish the current staffing grids as they relate to RNs.

The hospital shall post and recruit positions to fill such positions that are necessary for the hospital to meet its contract obligations.

Assign a charge/admission nurse at all times in the mental health unit.

In the medical/surgical/telemetry units, the hospital will plan to have one charge nurse at all times without a patient assignment and one admissions nurse without a patient assignment from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

On a daily basis in the medical/surgical/telemetry units, the charge nurse will have no patient assignment at the start of their shift. After two hours they may take up to two patient assignments in unplanned circumstances. In those circumstances, management will make all efforts to make available an RN who can take the transfer of the charge nurse's patient assignment.

In the operating room, charge nurses are not given a patient assignment.

The hospital agrees to reinstate the Silver health insurance plan management took away from nurses before negotiations began, effective August 1. And an agreement to maintenance of benefits language assuring that there will be no cuts to the benefits or increase to the Silver health plan through 2021.

The hospital withdrew proposals to reduce nurses' earned time and holidays.

Wages: Improvements which will help recruit, retain and better compensate caregivers:

Ratification bonus: Nurses will receive a .50 per hour for every hour paid in 2017 and through the first full pay period after ratification.



2.5% across-the-board increase the first full pay period after ratification.



1.4% effective Jan. 1, 2019



1.5% effective Jan. 1, 2020



2% effective Jan. 1, 2021



Increased differential pay for evening, nights, weekends, advanced degree nurses, precepting (when seasoned nurses are training new nurses)

Quality & Risk Management/Case Management RNs move up a pay grade

Improved tuition reimbursement so RNs can advance their skills

Improved retirement language, locking down the details of the plan benefits.

Workplace violence prevention and floating language and the creation of a new float pool to improve staffing and patient care.

Language affirming compliance with Mass. meal break law, Mass Earned Sick Time Law and the ICU patient care law, and language saying that the Patient Safety Act, when passed, will be effective in the hospital 7/1/2020.

Redefined "Emergency" as it is used in the contract (which had been overused over-broadly in the past by some managers) to be "An unforeseen event that could not be prudently planned for or anticipated by a hospital and affects patient safety in the hospital and where there is a government declaration of emergency, catastrophic event or hospital emergency declared by the president of the hospital."

Improved vacancy/job bidding language and leave language. Including improved education leave language, so RNs can stay employed while enrolled in school to advance their skills.

