Baystate Health Names Dr. Seth Gemme as Chief Physician Executive, Baystate Health and President of Baystate Medical Practices

Building on nearly a decade of service to Baystate, Dr. Gemme will expand his senior leadership responsibilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baystate Health announced today that Seth Gemme, MD, has been promoted to Chief Physician Executive, Baystate Health and President, Baystate Medical Practices. In this role, Dr. Gemme will serve as a trusted advisor to Baystate Health and Health New England leadership and a strong physician voice in enterprise decision-making and building a clinically driven and physician-led healthcare system.

"Dr. Gemme brings a unique combination of clinical expertise, operational leadership, and a deep understanding of our organization and the communities we serve," said Peter D. Banko, President & CEO, Baystate Health. "He is a respected physician, team member, and leader, deeply committed to our Mission and the people of Western Massachusetts. Nearly a decade of service and leadership at Baystate has earned him the trust of his colleagues and prepared him to advance access to care, physician engagement, quality, and transformation across our system. We are excited for his leadership as we continue to deliver on our mission and build a stronger, more accessible health system for our patients and communities."

Dr. Gemme joined the Department of Emergency Medicine at Baystate in 2017 and has served in progressively advancing leadership roles across the organization. In his most recent position, he served as Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine for both Baystate Health and UMass Chan Medical School–Baystate. His previous leadership roles include system Vice Chair of Clinical Operations for Emergency Medicine, Chief of the Emergency Department at Baystate Wing Hospital, and Associate Chief and Education Director of the Emergency Department at Baystate Noble Hospital.

As Chief Physician Executive, he will lead efforts to improve access and clinical throughput across the five hospitals, advance physician-led transformation and accountability, and strengthen quality, safety, patient experience, and high-reliability practices. He will also foster collaboration and engagement across the physician enterprise, support the academic mission, and help build a culture of transparency, accountability, and operational excellence.

"I am incredibly proud to continue serving Baystate Health and the communities that have been such an important part of my career and my life," said Dr. Gemme. "Since joining Baystate in 2017, I have had the privilege of working alongside exceptional physicians, caregivers, and team members who share a deep commitment to our Mission. I am honored to step into this role and look forward to building on the work we have done together to strengthen our communities' health for all."

Throughout his career, Dr. Gemme has led innovative operational improvements, including the design and implementation of the Vertical Model of Care at Baystate Medical Center, which transformed emergency department patient flow by matching care delivery to patient acuity and clinical needs, as well as the development of a real-time emergency department surge tool that provides operational insight to improve patient flow and throughput during periods of high demand.

Dr. Gemme earned his Bachelor of Arts in mathematics from Westfield State University and Doctor of Medicine from the University at Buffalo. He completed his residency training in emergency medicine at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University. He is currently pursuing his Master of Business Administration degree from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He is a recipient of Modern Healthcare magazine's 40 Under 40 award.

About Baystate Health

Baystate Health is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with hospitals, physician practices, a health plan and more serving over 800,000 people throughout western New England. Baystate Health is the safety net provider in Western Massachusetts. With roots dating to the founding of Springfield Hospital in 1883, Baystate Health has been providing high-quality, compassionate and accessible care in the Pioneer Valley for more than 140 years and continues to be a pillar of its community – rooted here, serving here, and helping generations thrive here. With a focus on advancing health for all, Baystate is not only a keystone of the region, it is a national leader in healthcare. Learn more at BaystateHealth.org.

SOURCE Baystate Health System