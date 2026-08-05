U.S. News & World Report Names Baystate Medical Center Among Best Hospitals for 2026-2027 in Massachusetts

Three Community Hospitals Recognized as High Performing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baystate Medical Center has been named by U.S. News & World Report a 2026-2027 Best Hospital.

Baystate Medical Center is ranked No. 11 in Massachusetts and is among the elite 16% that earned a numerical ranking in a state, metro area, and/or a medical specialty according to U.S. News' latest edition of Best Hospitals. This year, U.S. News announced Best Regional Hospitals 2026-2027 that have demonstrated superior outcomes. The hospital was rated as "High Performing" in nine conditions and procedures, including, cardiac and cancer care, and orthopedics. The distinction recognizes the hospital's specialized clinical expertise and commitment to exceptional care.

Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer was also recognized as "high performing" in three procedures and conditions. Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield received the same recognition in two procedures and conditions, while Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield was recognized in one procedure and condition.

"Being named a 2026-2027 Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report is a testament to the extraordinary dedication of our entire team," said Scott Lichtenberger, MD, Chief Operating Officer, Baystate Health. "This recognition reflects the commitment of our team to deliver outstanding patient care and safety. We are proud to be recognized among the best in Massachusetts as we continually strive for excellence in patient outcomes and experience."

U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals across 14 adult specialties and 23 procedures and conditions; only 16% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals designation.

"A hospital named among the U.S. News Best Hospitals has demonstrated its commitment to high-quality care, especially in achieving successful outcomes for patients," said U.S. News' Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder. "A Best Hospitals recognition reflects consistent top-tier medical care to its community."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings serve as a starting point for patients and families, who should consult with their personal physicians when making specific healthcare decisions.

To determine the Best Hospitals, U.S. News analyzed each hospital's performance based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and patient experience. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from over 800 million records of patient care.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok and X.

About Baystate Health:

Baystate Health is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with hospitals, physician practices, a health plan and more serving over 800,000 people throughout western New England. Baystate Health is the safety net provider in Western Massachusetts. With roots dating to the founding of Springfield Hospital in 1883, Baystate Health has been providing high-quality, compassionate and accessible care in the Pioneer Valley for more than 140 years and continues to be a pillar of its community – rooted here, serving here, and helping generations thrive here. With a focus on advancing health for all, Baystate is not only a keystone of the region, it is a national leader in healthcare. Learn more at BaystateHealth.org.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE Baystate Health System