Baystate Health to Keep Open Greenfield Mental Health Unit at Baystate Franklin Medical Center Following Years of Advocacy by Nurses and Community

News provided by

Massachusetts Nurses Association

24 May, 2023, 14:19 ET

The 22-bed mental health unit in Greenfield will remain open even as Baystate Health and LifePoint Health move toward opening Holyoke facility in August

GREENFIELD, Mass., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baystate Health's decision to keep open the 22-bed mental health unit at Baystate Franklin Medical Center means nurses and other healthcare workers will be able to continue providing local, high-quality care close to patients' homes and support services, while also demonstrating the power of collective action by caregivers and the community who have long advocated for keeping care local.

"This decision proves that when we work together to keep care local, we can help our patients receive the quality care they deserve," said Suzanne Love, RN in the BFMC emergency department and MNA Co-Chair. "We are grateful that Baystate Health has maintained an open mind about keeping these mental health beds open and we are proud to have worked collaboratively to make sure our patients can receive appropriate care."

"We are glad to see that patients in the Greenfield area who need inpatient mental health services will continue to be able to access the care they need close to home," said Donna Stern, RN in the mental health unit at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. "The potential closure of our mental health unit would have made it harder for patients to access quality care, recover close to their loved ones and connect with local resources."

US HealthVest partnered with Baystate Health in February 2019 to build a behavioral health hospital in Holyoke. Baystate also announced plans to close all the mental health beds at its community hospitals in Greenfield, Palmer, and Westfield. A coalition of nurses and healthcare workers, elected officials, labor unions, and community members came together to advocate for the preservation of the local mental health beds, holding community forums, drafting research papers, and distributing lawn signs.

In November 2019, the US HealthVest partnership fell apart and Baystate eventually struck a new partnership with Kindred Behavioral Health, a division of for-profit company LifePoint Health. They plan to open a 150-bed behavioral health hospital in Holyoke in August 2023. Baystate is also continuing with its plans to close the mental health beds at Baystate Noble Hospital and Baystate Wing Hospital.

MassNurses.org │ Facebook.com/MassNurses │ Twitter.com/MassNurses Instagram.com/MassNurses 

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association

Also from this source

MNA: DPH to Hold Public Hearing (May 18th at 6 p.m.) on Proposed Closure of 32-Bed Substance Abuse Treatment Unit At Steward Morton Hospital in Taunton

MNA: Nurses, Advocates to Testify in Favor of Strengthened Penalties for Assaulting Healthcare Workers During May 16 State House Hearing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.