Bayswater Deploys Innovative Nitrogen Technology in DJ Basin to Eliminate Consistent Source of Methane Emissions

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayswater Exploration & Production (Bayswater) is proud to be the first operator in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin to deploy a new innovative technology from Kathairos Solutions that utilizes nitrogen to eliminate a consistent source of methane emissions on traditional production sites.

Over the past several years, Bayswater has prioritized reducing, eliminating or offsetting our Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions, particularly from our new and legacy production sites. A major victory in our emissions reduction program has been Bayswater's successful transition from natural gas-powered pneumatic devices—a historic consistent source of methane emissions industrywide—to pneumatic devices that are powered by instrument air and, therefore, free of emissions. This innovative technology has been successfully deployed on many Bayswater DJ production sites but did not prove to be a suitable solution on remote locations with more challenges for on-site power.

Partnering with Kathairos Solutions, Bayswater sought out an alternative solution that would be feasible for replacing natural gas-pneumatic devices on our remote production sites. Requiring zero on-site power, the innovative Kathairos system replaces natural gas with nitrogen to power pneumatic devices. By utilizing nitrogen, a non-polluting, non-flammable, and non-corrosive gas that comprises 78% of the air we breathe, this technology eliminates a consistent source of methane emissions on our remote production sites. Bayswater has piloted this technology on two of our DJ production sites and has plans to expand to additional remote locations.

"Innovation and advancement are core to Bayswater's operational model and company culture," said Bayswater President and CEO, Steve Struna. "This recent success is just the latest in a series of the Bayswater team targeting a specific source of emissions in our operational chain and successfully identifying and deploying an innovative solution to reduce, eliminate or offset those emissions. I would like to thank Kathairos Solutions for their partnership and collaboration to successfully roll out their first-of-its-kind nitrogen-powered technology on our production sites. There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to mitigating our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emission. It requires narrowing our focus, leveraging diverse partnerships, and testing innovate ideas like the Kathairos system. I am proud of our emission reduction work so far, but we are not finished."

"We are honored to partner with Bayswater in bringing their remote well sites to zero methane emissions effectively and affordably," said Dick Brown, Kathairos Solutions President and CEO. "Bayswater's proactive approach to expedite emissions reduction in the DJ Basin is extremely admirable, as they are proving to be stewards of the environment and leaders in clean technology adoption, while stepping up to solve the world's energy needs. This partnership will allow us to demonstrate that the challenges facing today's oil and gas industry can be solved with innovation, collaboration, and a collective drive to reduce production emissions."

