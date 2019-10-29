Bayview Business Day Celebrates Neighborhood's Thriving Entrepreneurial Scene

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Bayview Business Day," proclaimed in 2017 by the late Mayor Ed Lee, has become an annual celebration organized by Bayview Merchants' Associatio n , Merchants of Butchertown, Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center , in partnership with founding sponsor Clark Construction 's "Clark on Third" and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, to showcase the vibrancy of the Bayview neighborhood and its business corridor. This year's event will take place on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm.

Bayview Business Day will feature 50+ businesses, pop-ups, artists, musicians, and a "Clark on Third" marketplace in the Bayview along the Third Street corridor from Evans to Jamestown. Passports featuring promotions and discounts from Bayview businesses are available for pre-order for $15 ($20 day-of) at bayviewbusinessday.eventbrite.com and are valid through June 2020.

In a city struggling to retain its black population and black-owned businesses, the Bayview remains one of the last vestiges of San Francisco's black business community. It's home to Bay Area favorites like Auntie April's Chicken-n-Waffles, Radio Africa Kitchen, Frisco Fried, Let's Eat BBQ & More, and beauty supply and clothing stores specifically marketed to black customers.

The Bayview is also home to a variety of cafes, restaurants, and small batch wineries and breweries, like La Laguna Taqueria and Word. A Cafe., reflecting the neighborhood's growing Hispanic, Asian and White population.

Bayview Business Day will also spotlight the Bayview's thriving entrepreneurial scene, featuring dozens of up-and-coming businesses who will be popping up in established brick and mortar spaces. Pop-up businesses include Aquarius Enterprise, an Afro-centric greeting card company; Vegan Hood Chefs, a vegan catering business with a mission to increase health education and access for black and brown communities; and Art Bae Boutique, offering custom portraits.

Bayview Business Day officially ends at 6:00 pm, but many restaurants and retail stores will remain open later, operating per their regular business hours. For attendees who are looking for nightlife activities, Zydeco Flames, one of the top West Coast zydeco bands will be performing at the Bayview Opera House from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, hosted by Word. A Cafe. Tickets are $20 in advance ($25 at the door). More information can be found at wordacafe.com.

Bayview Business Day sponsors include Clark Construction, SFMTA , SFCTA, SF Travel, and Scoot.

About Clark Construction

Clark Construction Group is one of the most experienced and respected building and civil construction firms in the United States. For over a century, we have been transforming the ideas and visions of our clients into award-winning projects. Bayview Business Day evolved out of "Clark on Third" and "Bayview Business Extravaganza"—an event organized by Clark Construction, with the support of Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center, to promote small business and entrepreneurship in the Bayview

About Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center:

The mission of Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center is to empower and increase the entrepreneurial capacities of socially and economically diverse women and men, and thereby strengthen our communities through the creation of sustainable new businesses, new jobs, and the promotion of financial self-sufficiency.

About Bayview Merchants' Association

Bayview Merchants Association (BMA) is a non-profit corporation that promotes the success of its members and the community. Regular BMA membership is open to retail and wholesale merchants, commercial organizations, non-profit corporations, professional persons and business owners located in the area bounded by Cesar Chavez Street, US 101 and San Francisco Bay. Associate BMA membership is open to entities that have interests in the BMA area but are not located in it.

About Merchants of Butchertown

Merchants of Butchertown (MOB) is a collaborative of local merchants in Bayview-Hunters Point community of San Francisco coming together to celebrate our innovative and diverse small businesses. They work collectively with business owners, nonprofits and community partners in BVHP.

About Andrea Baker Consulting

Andrea Baker Consulting (ABC) has provided community outreach, corridor activation and economic development across the Bay Area for more than 15 years. ABC's ongoing collaboration with community stakeholders has earned the firm the trust and support of City agencies, local businesses, and community members.

