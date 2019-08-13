Bayview Dental Notice of Data Privacy Incident

NORTH BRANCH, Minn., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayview Dental ("Bayview") recently discovered an event that may affect the security of certain patients' personal information. This notice contains information about the incident, actions Bayview is taking in response, and suggested steps that potentially impacted patients can take to monitor their information and protect themselves against the possibility of identity theft and fraud, should they feel it is appropriate.

What Happened: On May 28, 2019, Bayview became aware of unusual activity on its servers. Bayview immediately launched an investigation, with the aid of forensic experts, to determine the nature and scope of the activity. On July 4, 2019, Bayview learned that an unauthorized actor potentially had access to the servers, and through that, to certain personal information. We are unable to confirm whether the information was subject to unauthorized access, but because the possibility exists, out of an abundance of caution we provided potentially impacted individuals with notice. We are unaware of any attempted or actual misuse of the information. We also reported the incident to the relevant regulators.

What Information Was Involved: Though the investigation is ongoing, Bayview has determined that the information that may have included patient names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, dental insurance information, medical/dental history information and potentially Social Security numbers. We are unaware of any attempted or actual misuse of the information.

What We Are Doing: The privacy and security of patient information is of paramount importance to Bayview. Upon learning of this incident, we immediately secured the impacted servers and began working to implement additional safeguards and continue to provide training to our employees on data privacy and security.

Bayview is also notifying patients who may be affected by this incident. In this notice, Bayview is offering 12 months of credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Kroll at no cost to patients.

What You Can Do: Affected patients should review the notice letter they received, which contains information on what they can do to help protect themselves against the possibility of identity theft and fraud. They may also enroll in the free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services Bayview is offering.

For More Information: We sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern this incident may have caused. Should you have any questions about the content of this notice or ways you can better protect yourself from the possibility of identity theft, please call 866-775-4209 between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm CT, Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays.

SOURCE Bayview Dental