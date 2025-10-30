Bayview Recovery Center Offers Integrated Dual Diagnosis Treatment and Holistic Therapy for Men in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayview Recovery Center, a leading provider of outpatient addiction and mental health treatment in San Diego, CA, is advancing men's behavioral health care through its integrated approach to dual diagnosis treatment and holistic therapy. The center's comprehensive programs address both substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions, helping men achieve lasting recovery and overall well-being.

"At Bayview Recovery Center, we're committed to expanding access to high-quality addiction and mental health treatment across the San Diego community," said Max Kuzminskiy, Chief Executive Officer. "By combining evidence-based dual diagnosis care with holistic therapies, we help clients confront challenges associated with their conditions while addressing the underlying emotional and psychological factors that fuel them. Our whole-person approach empowers individuals to achieve lasting sobriety and rebuild their lives with balance, purpose, confidence, and stability."

Unlike traditional programs that separate addiction and mental health services, Bayview Recovery Center uses an integrated, evidence-based model that treats both conditions simultaneously. This coordinated approach ensures clients receive the medical, psychological, and emotional support necessary for sustainable recovery.

Integrated Dual Diagnosis Treatment for Men

Bayview Recovery Center's dual diagnosis program combines medical and psychological care to treat co-occurring conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since addiction rarely exists in isolation, this integrated approach helps men develop coping skills, improve emotional regulation, and build a stronger foundation for lasting recovery.

Through therapies such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and mindfulness practices, clients gain essential tools for long-term healing and personal growth.

Holistic Healing Beyond Traditional Care

Recognizing that recovery extends beyond clinical treatment, Bayview Recovery Center integrates holistic therapies that promote mental, emotional, and physical wellness. Clients benefit from:

Reiki and meditation for stress reduction and energy balance

Yoga, fitness, and nature walks to restore physical health

Nutrition counseling for healthier lifestyles

Expressive art and experiential therapies for emotional expression

Life-skills training and transportation services tailored to men's recovery needs

Male-Focused Support and Community

Bayview Recovery Center's men's programs emphasize connection, accountability, and peer support. Gender-specific programming fosters open dialogue and camaraderie. By fostering a supportive atmosphere of mutual understanding and support, men in recovery can rebuild their lives with renewed strength, confidence, and purpose.

Through a blend of dual diagnosis treatment, holistic care, and male-centered programming, Bayview Recovery Center continues to set the standard for men's addiction and mental health treatment in San Diego.

For more information about Bayview Recovery Center's treatment programs for men in San Diego, CA, please visit our website or call (619) 815-7336.

About Bayview Recovery Center

Bayview Recovery Center is a premier outpatient addiction and mental health treatment facility in San Diego, CA. Specializing in dual diagnosis and holistic therapies for men, the center provides evidence-based care for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. Through integrated treatment, holistic healing, and supportive community programs, Bayview Recovery Center helps men build balanced, fulfilling, and purpose-driven lives.

Bayview Recovery Center

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (619) 815-7336

SOURCE Bayview Recovery Center