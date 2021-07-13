Bayview Recovery Is Now In-Network With First Choice Health

TACOMA, Wash., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayview Recovery is partnering with First Choice Health, a provider-owned healthcare organization headquartered in Seattle, WA, to offer addiction treatment services to more of those in need. This partnership will remove barriers to treatment, as many of those who struggle with substance abuse put off seeking help due to concerns about the cost.

Bayview Recovery is proud to offer proven outpatient addiction treatment programs for Washington state residents. Those in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction can receive the support and care they need confident that treatment is covered by their insurance.

First Choice Health offers quality coverage in South Dakota, North Dakota, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Oregon, Alaska, and Washington. This healthcare provider gives employers a forward-thinking alternative to traditional health insurance. They're committed to reducing costs and maintaining flexible plan designs, custom networks, and medical management. Being in-network with First Choice Health will allow Bayview Recovery to serve more of the Greater Tacoma community.

About Bayview Recovery: Bayview Recovery is a premier drug and alcohol rehab center located in Tacoma, Washington. They offer partial hospitalization programs, intensive outpatient programs, and outpatient programs for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Additionally, they provide dual diagnosis treatment and a range of holistic and evidence-based therapeutic modalities. With the help of Bayview Recovery, clients can move past their addiction and begin to change their lives. To learn more, reach out to the Bayview Recovery team at 855.478.3650 or visit their website today at https://www.bayviewrecovery.com/.

SOURCE Bayview Recovery

