BAYVIEW SHUTTLE DRIVERS IN SAN FRANCISCO JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 665

New Teamsters to Provide Access to Public Transit in Underserved Communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at Via Transportation, a contractor for the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency (SFMTA), have finalized a successful card-check organizing effort to join Teamsters Local 665. The new partnership between the Teamsters and the SFMTA will play a key role in launching the Bayview Shuttle, which will create public transit access to members of the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco.

"We are proud to be part of this transit launch that brings expanded service to residents in the Bayview community," said Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer at Local 665. "San Francisco's southeast neighborhood has high density union households, and this new service will benefit workers and community residents alike. This is a great opportunity to bring mobility to seniors, workers, and youth while at the same time creating new employment opportunities for Teamsters."

The card check for representation was conducted by Supervisor Shamann Walton, a longtime champion of transit expansion to underserved neighborhoods. Walton represents District 10, which includes the Bayview community.

Scheduled to begin service on November 12, 2024, the Bayview Shuttle will bring public transit access to communities that historically lacked adequate connections to metropolitan and regional public transit services. The SFMTA has announced that additional communities in San Francisco may soon enjoy expansion of the program.

Teamsters Local 665 represents 5,000 working members in nine counties in many diverse industries in Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit Teamsters665.org.

