BayWa and Cognizant Agree on Strategic IT Partnership

MUNICH and FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) and German multi-sector trading company BayWa are initiating a five-year collaboration focused on digital transformation and IT service operations. Cognizant will take over the management of core IT services as well as a corresponding number of BayWa employees. The goal is to create a future-ready, scalable IT landscape and strengthen BayWa's capacity for innovation.

The partnership covers IT infrastructure, application management, service desk, and workplace services. By consolidating these functions under Cognizant, efficiency and synergies are expected to increase. Plans include the introduction of modern technologies such as AI and automation, along with continuous modernization of infrastructure and applications. A structured change management approach will actively involve employees.

"BayWa chose Cognizant because the service provider responds very flexibly to the needs of the diversified group and offers digital innovation and sustainable IT solutions," said Thomas Dibbern, CIO at BayWa.

"We look forward to contributing our expertise in digitalization and sustainable innovation to BayWa's digital transformation," said Andreas Golze, Managing Director for Cognizant's DACH Region.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life.

See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

About BayWa AG

BayWa AG is a modern trading company operating in the fields of agriculture, heating, mobility, technology and building materials. With its products and services, it helps its customers to feed people well, create living spaces for generations and provide mobility and heating exactly where they are needed. Since 1923, the company has stood for security of supply – especially in rural areas. Today, BayWa AG is based in Munich and has around 400 locations and approximately 8,000 employees. Further information is available at: www.baywa.com/presse.

Press Contact:

BayWa AG

Arabellastraße 4

81925 München

Dr. Frank Herkenhoff

Tel.: +49 89 9222 3680

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions