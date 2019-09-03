BayWa r.e. acquires PowerHub to accelerate digital transformation of the industry

" This is an important and strategic acquisition that recognises the transformational opportunities digitalisation represents for the rapidly evolving asset management services sector," commented Matthias Taft, Member of the Board responsible for the energy business, BayWa AG. " BayWa r.e. is committed to being at the forefront of this transformation, and I'm pleased to welcome the PowerHub team who bring with them world-class digital expertise and a market leading software platform. This is just the latest stage in our digitalisation investment programme as our services business continues its global expansion."

PowerHub's state-of-the-art software is today providing asset intelligence to clients in 20 countries around the world. Backed by BayWa r.e., PowerHub will continue its growth path in global markets under its existing management, team, and brand as a largely independent business.

The acquisition will accelerate innovation in the asset management software space with the objective to drive efficiency, transparency, and value for asset owners and managers.

"This is an exciting time for PowerHub, and for our customers," comments Etienne Lecompte, CEO of PowerHub. "With the additional investment and resources BayWa r.e. will provide, we will be able to significantly accelerate and enhance the development of our business and software platform to offer even greater benefits and functionality to our global customer base. PowerHub and BayWa r.e. share the same vision and recognise the huge potential and customer-derived benefits from greater digitalisation within the renewable services sector."

BayWa r.e. manages over 7 GW of renewable assets around the world. Well-established and continuing to grow in Europe, the company is now enjoying growth and expansion in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Tobias Bittkau, Global Director of BayWa r.e. Services, BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH, added: "The asset management services sector of today is unrecognisable from that of 10 years ago. And the next 10 years will see even greater changes. The whole industry is facing a challenging transformation and we will make this a success story. Digitalisation is a central driver and a key part of our continued investment and expansion plans. Working with PowerHub and our own expert teams, we can accelerate our combined digital services offering and commitment to be market leaders."

About BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH (BayWa r.e.):

Across solar and wind, at BayWa r.e we r.e.-think energy – how it is produced, stored and best used. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, wholesaler and energy solutions provider.

We deliver renewable energy solutions worldwide, and have brought over 2.5 GW of energy online, while managing over 7 GW of assets. BayWa r.e is a leading supplier to the solar wholesale market. We also have a rapidly growing energy trading business. Part of the €16 billion BayWa Group, every day we are working hard to find new solutions, push technological boundaries and actively shape the future of energy.

About PowerHub:

PowerHub was founded in 2011 to help asset managers centralize and streamline project and portfolio information so that they could work smarter.

PowerHub has now grown to a team of 45 experts helping clients manage over 15 GW of projects in 20 countries. PowerHub is devoted to making digital tools the norm in renewable energy. PowerHub unlocks efficiencies, capabilities, and insights for better business growth. For more information, visit: powerhub.com.

