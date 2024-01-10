BayWa r.e. Appoints Ken Lima as CEO of U.S. Solar Distribution Business

News provided by

BayWa r.e. USA LLC

10 Jan, 2024, 09:45 ET

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BayWa r.e. announced Ken Lima as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BayWa r.e.'s U.S. Solar Distribution business, effective January 8, 2024. Lima brings over a decade of experience in the renewable energy industry, having previously held leadership positions at Soligent, Tesla, and SolarCity. He succeeds Jodi White, the former CEO and co-founder of the company, and is committed to upholding the company's customer-centric culture.

Continue Reading

"Jodi has played an integral role at BayWa r.e. Solar Distribution for 16 years, including her role as a co-founder of the U.S. distribution business and her most recent position as our CEO, making significant contributions to our culture, leadership, and operational foundation. We extend our gratitude for her exceptional dedication," said Daniel Marino, Director of Solar Trade for the Americas. "We eagerly welcome Ken as our new CEO for the U.S. distribution business. With his extensive industry experience leading and growing renewable energy businesses, we look forward to Ken accelerating our growth and strengthening our customer and vendor partnerships, ensuring ongoing success."

Lima's strategic approach aligns with BayWa r.e.'s commitment to being an industry leader in support of its customers and partners across the USA. His insights and expertise are expected to guide the company toward a future characterized by innovation and growth.

"Throughout my time in the renewable energy industry, I have observed BayWa r.e.'s commitment to driving positive change within the industry," said Ken Lima, CEO at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC. "I am honored to be part of the BayWa r.e. team, and I am excited to contribute to our ongoing efforts to advance the renewable energy industry, benefiting our customers, partners, and employees."

White will transition into an advisory role to support Ken Lima through the end of March, ensuring a seamless leadership change. After dedicating her career to the solar industry for 20 years, White is now planning a sabbatical year filled with new adventures and travel.

"Over the past two decades, I've had the privilege of witnessing the industry transform into a successful means of powering homes — a rewarding journey filled with valuable connections and growth," said Jodi White, former CEO and co-founder at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC. "I am excited to watch the company's continued success under Ken's leadership."

Leveraging over 25 years of experience in the photovoltaic market and collaboration with installers worldwide, BayWa r.e.'s solar distribution business has earned a reputation as a trusted industry leader. The company excels in high-quality products and availability, logistics expertise, technical training, customer support, online services, and partner services.

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 5.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon compensated, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $28.5 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC is a leading U.S. distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. For more information, visit http://solar-distribution.com.

SOURCE BayWa r.e. USA LLC

