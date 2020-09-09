BayWa r.e. expands solar and storage capabilities with acquisition of Enable Energy

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global renewable energy developer, service provider and distributor BayWa r.e. has acquired Enable Energy Inc. (EEI), a U.S.-based commercial and industrial (C&I) solar and energy storage solutions provider with extensive skills in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) support.

The acquisition represents the latest move in BayWa r.e.'s growth and expansion strategy in the Americas. With 750 megawatts (MW) of solar and wind projects under construction in California, North Carolina, Texas and Mexico, BayWa r.e. will pass 1 gigawatt (GW) of utility-scale installations in the Americas by the end of 2020. The addition of EEI's pipeline will push BayWa r.e.'s total pipeline of solar and wind projects to more than 5 GW in the region.

BayWa r.e. sees multiple synergies resulting from the acquisition of EEI, in particular those resulting from its capabilities in serving enterprise C&I customers and utilities with turnkey services. EEI's full-service operations and maintenance support, as well as its national leadership in commercial and utility-scale energy storage solutions, also enhance BayWa r.e.'s offering to its own global key accounts.

"Enable Energy is one of the fastest-growing solar and energy storage solutions providers in the U.S., with a significant installation base, healthy project pipeline and expanding O&M business," said Axel Veeser, Managing Director, BayWa r.e. USA LLC. "The addition of EEI to the BayWa r.e. Americas family will create multiple collaborative opportunities with our existing businesses and improve our position in strategic regional and vertical markets, such as commercial solar-plus-storage."

EEI has worked with local and regional businesses, Fortune 500 companies and Federal government entities on a variety of projects in California, Hawaii and other locations to build more than 76 MW of rooftop and ground-mount commercial, industrial, and utility solar projects since the company was founded in 2014. EEI has also emerged as a leader in the behind-the-meter and front-of-meter energy storage EPC sectors, with completed installations of over 70 megawatt-hours (MWh) in 2019 alone.

"By combining our US C&I focus and extensive expertise with BayWa r.e., we will be able to execute on a significantly expanding project pipeline and leverage the strength of our new parent company's resources and global brand," said Brad Ferrell, CEO of Enable Energy. "We look forward to expanding our geographic reach, building our relationships with strategic clients, strengthening our O&M offering, and working together with BayWa r.e.'s already impressive team to support their global client base with facilities in the U.S."

EEI will operate under its own name for the time being and eventually be rebranded as a BayWa r.e. company.

Across solar and wind, at BayWa r.e. we r.e. think energy – how it is produced, stored and best used. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and energy solutions provider. We deliver renewable energy solutions worldwide, and have brought 3 GW of energy online, while managing 8.3 GW of assets. BayWa r.e. is a leading supplier to the solar distribution market. We also have a rapidly growing energy trading business. We are part of the BayWa Group, a business with revenues of $19.1 billion. Every day we are working hard to find new solutions, push technological boundaries and actively shape the future of energy and taking a stand against climate change. For more information on BayWa r.e., visit https://us.baywa-re.com/en/

Enable Energy (www.enable-energy.com) is a clean energy solutions company based in Sacramento, CA. Offering development, EPC and O&M services for solar, storage, EV charging, and LED lighting, the company helps improve its customers' energy infrastructure, lower their costs, and create more predictability and reliability. Enable's experienced team provides full-cycle energy solutions and partners with our customers during evaluation, design and engineering, and construction, as well as providing operations and maintenance support. Enable ranks number 1 on Solar Power World's Top 50 U.S. solar + storage contractor list in 2019, while ranking 19th on the Top 50 solar C&I contractor list, 25th on the Top 50 solar EPC list, and 63rd on the Top 500 contractors list.

