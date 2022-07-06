BayWa r.e. Increases Solar Module Inventory with JA Solar Partnership

EDMONTON, AB, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayWa r.e., a global renewable energy company, leader in photovoltaic (PV) systems and energy storage, is adding JA Solar modules to its product range in Canada with immediate effect. JA Solar high-efficiency modules are installed in ground-mounted power plants, in residential, commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems in over 130 countries. With this cooperation, BayWa r.e. expands module options to its customers and increases inventory availability amidst solar supply chain challenges.

"JA Solar is a long-standing partner for BayWa r.e. in several markets across our operations in 29 countries. Today, we're excited to bring this new all-black product class to our Canadian customers, where they will be able to count on the lowest warranty rate from one of the leading manufacturers in the world," said Réal Bouchard, chief executive officer at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Inc. "This strategic partnership brings new solutions to the market within an efficient timeframe since the modules are stocked in all warehouses across Canada."

"JA Solar's mission is to constantly innovate and improve its PV modules and technologies to meet the diversified demand of our end customers. For most homeowners, their house is their biggest investment and source of recurring costs. We are pleased to see residential solar systems becoming more widely accepted as a way to self-produce energy, reduce one's carbon footprint and improve a home's value. The all-black panel solution is our premium offering in response to the constantly changing market trends," said Tony Zhu, sales vice president at JA Solar. "JA Solar and BayWa r.e. have established a strong business partnership over the years and all over the world. Together with BayWa r.e. we are thrilled to empower customers in Canada with our all-black solar panels and looking forward to further promote the development of residential solar PV market in the region."

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is a manufacturer with 12 manufacturing bases and more than 20 branches around the world, the company's business covers silicon wafers, cells, modules and photovoltaic power stations. With its advantages of continuous technological innovation, sound financial performance, and well-established global sales and service networks, JA Solar has been well received and highly recognized by solar installers across the globe and has been listed among the Top 3 PV Module Manufacturers for 5 consecutive years according to PV InfoLink.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $23.5 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Inc. is a leading Canadian distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. For more information, visit http://solar-distribution.com.

