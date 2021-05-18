BayWa r.e. Partners with Silfab Solar to Distribute High-Performance, 'Made in North America' Solar Modules

BayWa r.e.'s strong commitment to serving solar contractors and their record as a reliable and innovative distributor offers Silfab a differentiated approach to the U.S. distribution channel. Likewise, Silfab's commitment to delivering a high-quality and North American produced module allows BayWa r.e. to expand its product offering to solar contractors who value these important features.

"Silfab manufactures high-efficiency, monocrystalline PV modules in North America, featuring a strong warranty backed by four decades of proven customer satisfaction and product performance history," said David Dunlap, VP of Operations at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC. "Our new partnership with Silfab provides our customers with a clearly differentiated choice for guaranteed 'Made in North America' modules. We are proud to offer an option to our contractors who need to provide proof of domestic products, such as for government projects, or who choose to offer domestic panels as a differentiated option to their customers."

"The growing North American solar market has benefited from the superior service of BayWa r.e., and Silfab Solar is excited to be joining their lineup by bringing our 'Made in North America' Silfab solar panels to BayWa r.e. locations across the country," said Ryan Adams, Silfab's director of business development. "With our four decades of solar experience, industry-leading warranty and high-efficiency modules, we look forward to being a great partner to the accomplished BayWa r.e. team."

Silfab recently launched its new Elite line of solar modules, the highest efficiency, most durable module yet produced by the company. The panels operate at lower temperatures in concert with superior low-light performance, which together increase energy yield by as much as 6% on a kWh/kWp basis. The advanced back-contact technology reduces front-cell metallization, minimizing shading losses while simultaneously alleviating locked-in mechanical stress in the electrical contacts. These features result in improved performance, better long-term reliability, and higher efficiency.

Silfab PV panels are in stock and available through the BayWa r.e. online store (https://solar-store-us.baywa-re.com/manufacturer/silfab).

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e. think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $19.6 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC is a leading U.S. distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. For more information, visit http://solar-distribution.com.

About Silfab Solar

Silfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of ultra-high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest-rated solar modules from facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto, Canada. Each facility features multiple automated ISO 9001-2015 quality certified production lines utilizing just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American-approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.com

SOURCE BayWa r.e. USA LLC

Related Links

https://us.baywa-re.com/en/

