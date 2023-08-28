BayWa r.e. Solar Trade Marks Brazilian Market Entry with Acquisition of Ribeiro Solar

News provided by

BayWa r.e. USA LLC

28 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

In the weeks ahead, BayWa r.e. Solar Trade and Ribeiro Solar will finalize the acquisition process, enabling BayWa r.e. Solar Trade to extend an expanded offering to the Brazilian market.

CURITIBA, Brazil, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BayWa r.e. Solar Trade announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Ribeiro Solar, a solar distribution company operating exclusively in Brazil. This move solidifies BayWa r.e. Solar Trade's foothold in the Brazilian solar energy market, while also strengthening its existing solar distribution operations throughout the Americas, encompassing the United States, Canada, and Mexico. 

L - R Liciany Ribeiro, CEO of Ribeiro Solar; Frank Jessel, Global Director of the Solar Trade division at BayWa r.e.; and Daniel Marino, Director of Solar Trade in the Americas at BayWa r.e. The three leaders shake hands to celebrate BayWa r.e. Solar Trade announcing the signing of an agreement to acquire Ribeiro Solar, a solar distribution company operating exclusively in Brazil.
With a shared commitment to clean energy and empowering solar installers, BayWa r.e. Solar Trade and Ribeiro Solar are strategically aligning their expertise to drive the adoption of clean energy solutions. By leveraging Ribeiro Solar's deep market knowledge and extensive installer network within the Brazilian solar industry, alongside BayWa r.e.'s global solar distribution capabilities, the collaboration aims to support solar installers with high-quality products, comprehensive training, and a strong service record. This integration combines Ribeiro Solar's established presence and expertise with BayWa r.e. Solar Trade's track record of serving over 17,000 solar contractor customers worldwide.

Ribeiro Solar is headquartered in greater Curitiba in the south of Paraná with warehouse distribution hubs in Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul e Pernambuco, allowing for efficient storage, inventory management, and timely delivery of solar products to customers across Brazil. BayWa r.e.'s global supply chain reach will enable Ribeiro Solar to benefit from global scale while continuing to provide best in class support to installers in Brazil.

"The expansion of BayWa r.e. into the Brazilian market compliments the company's continued growth into the Americas," said Daniel Marino, Director of Solar Trade in the Americas at BayWa r.e. "Ribeiro Solar's deep-rooted expertise and strong market presence will be instrumental in driving our success in Brazil, and we look forward to combining our strengths to accelerate the adoption of solar energy across the country."

"We are very grateful for this opportunity to be a part of the BayWa r.e. team, a respected global player in the solar market. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to growth, innovation, and technical excellence, which in turn will benefit our valued clients. Together, we will make a greater impact in the renewable energy market, delivering enhanced value and sustainable solutions," said Liciany Ribeiro, CEO of Ribeiro Solar.

As one of the world's largest distributors of solar components, BayWa r.e. Solar Trade has a strong track record of delivering high-quality products and services to its customers. Building on its international presence in more than 30 countries, the company provides integrated solutions to installers and technical companies for residential, commercial, and industrial-scale PV projects.

About BayWa r.e.
At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet.  

We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 5.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business.  

BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. 

About Ribeiro Solar
In 2024, Ribeiro will commemorate its 50th anniversary, marking a half-century of excellence in the industry. The Solar unit, spearheaded by Liciany Ribeiro, was established in 2015, bringing tried-and-true Ribeiro values into an unexplored market. Since then, Ribeiro Solar has garnered a prominent reputation within Brazil's dynamic and ever-evolving renewable energy scene. The company excels in delivering innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to its clients. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and a customer-centric approach, Ribeiro Solar continues to drive advancements in the renewable energy landscape.

