Baze's 'Food Guide' Wins 2020 NutraIngredients-USA Award for 'Personalized Nutrition Initiative of the Year'

BOSTON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading personalized nutrition start-up Baze announced today its selection by the 2020 NutraIngredients-USA Awards for 'Personalized Nutrition Initiative of the Year.' In its third year, the awards program celebrates innovation and cutting-edge research in healthy foods, supplements, and nutrition.

The Baze Food Guide offers foods and ready-to-eat meals that meet strict nutritional criteria set by the company's team of registered dietitians. In a new partnership with Performance Kitchen , Baze now offers nutrient-dense meal recommendations as well.

"We are honored to be recognized for the amazing work our team has done and truly believe this holistic approach will lead to even better results in achieving optimal nutrition. This further validates our perspective that there is a big opportunity for personalized nutrition brands to think more broadly and integrate supplements and food recommendations into a comprehensive offering for real and sustainable benefits to customers," said CEO Philipp Schulte.

Founded in 2014, Baze is an industry leader in personalized dietary supplements, known for developing the personalized nutrition industry's first convenient, at-home and pain-free blood test for assessing micronutrient deficiencies. The Baze Food Guide will act as a convenient resource for consumers managing specific nutrient deficiencies and dietary restrictions, making nutrition simpler to adopt, adhere to, and understand.

Stephen Daniells, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of NutraIngredients-USA, commented: "Our judges were impressed with Baze's meaningful effort to personalize through food as well as supplements, which could further the cause of personalization inside the nutrition industry."

The NutraIngredients-USA Awards are organized by NutraIngredients-USA.com, with additional awards programs hosted in Asia and Europe each year. A panel of independent judges selects the annual award winners. NutraIngredients-USA.com is a key news source for the functional food and beverage and the dietary supplement industries.

About Baze

Founded by Philipp Schulte and Dr. Isam Haddad in 2014, Baze is the first blood-based, at-home nutritional testing kit offering high-quality subscription supplements and personalized food recommendations. Baze measures micronutrient levels regularly to ensure sustainable improvement in nutritional imbalances and overall health. Once Baze analyzes users' samples, the company delivers personalized, smart vitamin supplements and healthy, nutrient-dense food recommendations to customers based on their results.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Baze

Related Links

https://www.baze.com/

