Bazooka Brands® Launches "The Great Candy Battle: MomTok Edition," Pitting Creators Jessi Draper and Mayci Neeley Against Each Other in a Month-Long Sales Showdown

A disruptive marketing campaign has MomTok stars going head-to-head, repping Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Juicy Drop® and Baby Bottle Pop.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bazooka Brands®, the candy powerhouse behind Ring Pop, Juicy Drop, Push Pop, and Baby Bottle Pop, is dropping into MomTok to start a rumble. The candy maker launched The Great Candy Battle: MomTok Edition, a creator-fueled showdown that recruits MomTok's breakout stars Jessi Draper and Mayci Neeley as rivals in a month-long competition to see who can rack up the most candy sales.

MomTok stars Jessi Draper and Mayci Neeley go head-to-head in Times Square and Union Square as part of Bazooka Brands' "The Great Candy Battle: MomTok Edition," a month-long competition pitting Team Ring Pop and Push Pop against Team Juicy Drop and Baby Bottle Pop. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images for Bazooka Brands)

It's the latest example of Bazooka Brands putting its brands at the center of culture. Through this concept, the company is further leaning into a new way of marketing, tapping two of reality TV and social's fastest-rising, most talked-about personalities for a unique candy campaign. If MomTok can turn a group chat into a cultural phenomenon, Bazooka Brands is betting it can turn a candy aisle into the next arena for pop culture rivals.

The premise is simple: Jessi and Mayci each "campaign" for their assigned brands over the course of a month, inspiring fans to buy "their" candy. Jessi leads Team Ring Pop and Push Pop, while Mayci fronts Team Juicy Drop and Baby Bottle Pop. Whichever team sees the bigger sales lift in August will earn a donation to the charity of their choice. However, true to the spirit of the campaign, Bazooka Brands will donate to both organizations regardless of who wins.

Rather than a traditional ad campaign, The Great Candy Battle: MomTok Edition is built as a living, breathing content series that unfolds in real time across social feeds the way reality TV does.

Throughout the month of August, fans can catch Jessi and Mayci campaigning across New York City, in select retail stores, and at the Great Candy Battle popup in Salt Lake City, starting with three iconic NYC locations:

Times Square: Jessi and Mayci went head-to-head sampling Ring Pops and Juicy Drop products beneath towering "Great Candy Battle" billboards.

Jessi and Mayci went head-to-head sampling Ring Pops and Juicy Drop products beneath towering "Great Candy Battle" billboards. Jessi on the Subway: Jessi took Push Pop's mascot, Pushy®, underground for the ultimate ride, tapping strangers for Ask-Pushy-Anything interviews and putting fellow commuters to the test with a flavor-guessing challenge.

Jessi took Push Pop's mascot, Pushy®, underground for the ultimate ride, tapping strangers for interviews and putting fellow commuters to the test with a flavor-guessing challenge. Mayci at Union Square: Mayci turned a corner of Union Square Park into a nightlife-inspired Baby Bottle Pop Service experience, complete with VIP-style Baby Bottle Pop Service and a BYOB policy that stands for exactly what you'd hope: Bring Your Own Baby Bottle Pop.

The NYC activations kicked off a mini social content series rolling out all month long, with Jessi and Mayci going head-to-head, all while pulling back the curtain on behind-the-scenes chaos.

The campaigning doesn't stay put, either. It's heading to Salt Lake City later this month where both creators will campaign in-store before Bazooka Brands® throws a Great Candy Battle pop-up loaded with candy, merch and DJs for the whole family.

"By handing the mic to Jessi and Mayci, two of the biggest breakout personalities and candy lovers to come out of MomTok, Bazooka Brands is proving that authentic, creator-fueled competition travels further than any traditional ad campaign," said Dave Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Bazooka Brands. "Programs like the Great Candy Battle help put our iconic brands back at the center of culture where they belong."

Follow along @ringpopofficial, @pushpopofficial, @juicydropcandy and @babybottlepopcandy for live updates and to see who's crowned the ultimate Candy Battle champion.

About Bazooka Brands®

Bazooka Brands® produces iconic, high-quality candy products including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop®, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com.

Media Contacts

Ariel Moses

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

SOURCE Bazooka Brands