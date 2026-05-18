BAZOOKA BRANDS LAUNCHES GO WANDR™, A GLOBAL CANDY BRAND BRINGING THE WORLD'S BEST TREATS TO THE U.S.

Debuting with Mini Mochi Gummy, a bold fusion inspired by Japanese mochi coupled with a classic American gummy, Go Wandr™ is candy for the globally curious generation

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bazooka Brands™, the iconic confectionery company behind some of America's most beloved candy and gum brands, announces the launch of Go Wandr™, a brand built for a generation that is globally connected like no other. Today's consumers crave tastes and textures that make them feel part of a wider world, yet their candy aisle has never kept up. Go Wandr™ changes that through a mission to bring the best candies from around the world under one roof to create a passport for your taste buds.

Go Wandr Product Imagery - Berry Mix Go Wandr Product Imagery - Fruity Mix

Unveiling at 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Las Vegas, Go Wandr's debut product, Mini Mochi Gummy, is a playful, poppable candy fusion that pairs the familiar chew of an American gummy with the soft, squishy bounce inspired by Japanese mochi. The result is something entirely new with a uniquely irresistible texture and flavor.

Available in two flavor blends:

Fruity Mix: Cherry, Mango & Watermelon

Berry Mix: Strawberry, Raspberry & Wild Berry

"Go Wandr answers a real white space in the market, and in many ways represents the next chapter for Bazooka Brands," said Dave Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Bazooka Brands. "We've spent decades building brands that connect with consumers and Go Wandr continues that work as a brand built for today's curious, adventurous candy lovers who are discovering global trends faster than ever through social media and culture."

Global confectionery is exploding in the U.S. market. Swedish candy hit $53M in retail in the last 52 weeks, spicy candy grew 14% year-over-year to $81M, and Dubai chocolate went from niche to mainstream almost overnight.1 Fueled by social media and a generation raised on global content, demand for authentic global tastes and creative mash-up, has never been stronger, and Go Wandr is ready to meet the demand.

Go Wandr Mini Mochi Gummy will launch in 5oz and 3.2oz bags nationwide on TikTok Shop in fall 2026 and at major U.S. retailers in early 2027, with more global-inspired treats to follow.

About Bazooka Brands™

Bazooka Brands™ produces iconic, high-quality candy products including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com.

Media Contacts

Ariel Moses

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

1

Source:, Circana L52W ending 4/19/26 $ Sales for Swedish Candy Custom Pull, Swicy Category, Dubai Chocolate

SOURCE Bazooka Brands