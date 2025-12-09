Bazooka Brands™ Appoints David Dreyer as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran brand builder tapped to lead marketing, innovation, and e-commerce across Bazooka's iconic confectionery portfolio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bazooka Brands™ today announced the appointment of David Dreyer as Chief Marketing Officer. A widely respected industry veteran known for transforming brands into global cultural leaders, Dreyer brings a unique blend of creative vision, strategic rigor, and cultural fluency that will redefine what's next for Bazooka Brands™ and its powerhouse candy portfolio.

David Dreyer, CMO at Bazooka Brands™. Image Courtesy of Bazooka Brands™.

With more than two decades of shaping the world's most influential brands, Dreyer has built a career in redefining categories and sparking cultural moments. Most recently, he served as CMO of Starco Brands, where he helped architect a portfolio of culture-driving, behavior-changing consumer brands that included Whipshots, the alcoholic whipped cream brand co-founded by Cardi B, and Skylar Beauty, refounded by Leah Kateb.

Prior to Starco, Dreyer held key leadership roles at some of the most revered creative agencies such as TBWA\Chiat\Day, Deutsch, and TBWA\Media Arts Lab where he reshaped the brand narratives of global icons such as Apple, Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Infiniti, Sara Lee Brands, and the Grammys. Across each role, Dreyer earned a reputation for transforming brands into cultural powerhouses through bold thinking, breakthrough creativity, and a deep understanding of what moves modern consumers.

"Dave is a rare combination of strategic leader, culture-maker, and business builder," said Tony Jacobs, President & CEO of Bazooka Brands™. "His ability to transform brands into cultural forces makes him the perfect fit to guide Bazooka Brands into its next era of growth. We're thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team."

As CMO, Dreyer will oversee all brand marketing, innovation, and e-commerce across Bazooka's portfolio, including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® and Bazooka® Bubble Gum. He will focus on infusing the brands with renewed energy and creativity, expand their presence at the intersection of culture and entertainment, and chart an ambitious path forward for long-term portfolio-wide growth.

"Bazooka Brands has some of the most iconic and joyful brands in the world," said Dreyer. "The opportunity to bring new energy, creativity, and cultural relevance to this portfolio is incredibly exciting. There's so much room to build, innovate, and surprise people—and I can't wait to work with the team to turn some heads and raise some eyebrows."

About Bazooka Brands™:

Bazooka Brands™ is a division of The Bazooka Companies, LLC and produces iconic, high-quality candy products including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com.

