Bazooka Candy Brands® Dazzles The Candy Category With Edible Glitter Powder In Newest Baby Bottle Pop® Flavor: Unicorn Glitter Berry

The new Baby Bottle Pop ® Unicorn Glitter-Berry flavor has a deliciously sweet red berry taste. The lollipop features a wildly twisted pink and purple swirl design for consumers to dip into the glittery candy powder. The edible glitter powder is a unique formula innovation for Baby Bottle Pop ® , with bright specks of rainbow sparkles throughout the powder. Unicorn Glitter Berry joins the Baby Bottle Pop ® family alongside the four classic flavors: Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Berry Blast and Watermelon.

"We are so delighted to welcome Unicorn Glitter Berry into the Baby Bottle Pop® family," said Sidra Riaz, Baby Bottle Pop® Senior Brand Manager. "Baby Bottle Pop® has been a fan favorite for over 20 years, and the new Unicorn Glitter Berry flavor gives consumers the perfect, innovative way to tap into their silly side with this sparkly unicorn sweet treat!"

Unicorn Glitter Berry can be enjoyed by candy fans of all ages who are looking to take a sweet and silly magical flavor ride! Baby Bottle Pop® Unicorn Glitter Berry is now available at Walmart stores and nationwide in January 2020.

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Topps Company, Inc. and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, Match-Ems® and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.candymania.com.

