Bazooka Tango Opens Shardbound to the Public Following Its Most Successful Playtest to Date

For the First Time Ever, Players Worldwide Can Access the Immersive Collectable Card Game Through Epic Games Store

Developed in partnership with Immutable Games, Shardbound captivates audiences with its unique blend of tabletop and digital card game elements, compelling gameplay and high quality graphics and UX

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bazooka Tango, the development studio behind the immersive strategy card game, Shardbound, announced that starting today, the game will be open to the public through Epic Games Store. Previously only accessible to community members with keys, Shardbound is now available to players around the world who are eager to try out the latest game build.

The Limited Beta playtest, also released today, follows the game's successful Exclusive Beta - the most recent playtest which granted access to only 3,500 players and drew strong support from the Shardbound community of more than 100,000 collective members. With players logging an average of 90 minutes of matches a day, and over 16,000 cards collected, generating 100s of unique decks and 1,000s of cards leveled-up, the positive response helped push the game's developers to open Shardbound access to the public for the first time.

"We knew there was a demand for Shardbound when we saw two rounds of playtest spots fill up in less than a week, in addition to some strong engagement - our top players were playing more than 10 games a day. So we thought - why not open access for everyone? We're really proud of the game and so is our community - many who have been with us since our early Alpha days," said Bo Daly, Founder and CEO of Bazooka Tango. "We can't wait to introduce Shardbound to a whole new set of players through the Epic Games Store. Not only is this an important distribution channel, our debut is a huge milestone for us that signifies, we're here and we can't wait to show the world what we've been working on!"

The Limited Beta will showcase new features including:

New Faction-Based Battle Passes : Players can now complete specific quests to earn cards from each of the factions.

: Players can now complete specific quests to earn cards from each of the factions. Card Upgrades & Changes to Leveling : New tools provide insights into the overall strength of cards, decks, and collections, while major changes to card leveling will improve player experience.

: New tools provide insights into the overall strength of cards, decks, and collections, while major changes to card leveling will improve player experience. Visual Enhancements : Shardbound's immersive world comes to life with beautifully redesigned card art for relics, characters, spells and equipment. Plus, updates have been implemented that will help make the game easier to understand for new players.

: Shardbound's immersive world comes to life with beautifully redesigned card art for relics, characters, spells and equipment. Plus, updates have been implemented that will help make the game easier to understand for new players. Improved Matchmaking: General improvements to matchmaking make the game more engaging and enjoyable for players of all levels.

Developed in partnership with Immutable Games , Shardbound captivates audiences with its unique blend of tabletop and digital card game elements, compelling gameplay and high quality graphics and UX. The game, which takes place in a fantasy world, where players summon creatures, cast spells, and control the battlefield using their carefully crafted decks, is built by a robust and experienced team of industry leaders. Game veterans at Bazooka Tango draw on experience from Rockstar, Electronic Arts, Riot, Hasbro, Zynga, LucasFilm, Disney, and YugaLabs, while Immutable Games adds a deep roster of game experts building some of the most highly anticipated web3 titles of the year.

"Retention numbers from our Exclusive Beta really showed us that the game we're building is one that will keep players coming back - not only do we think it's fun, we listen to our community and really consider their feedback. The changes that we implement are thoughtful and ones that we ultimately think will benefit the player and improve their experience. We know there is more to be done, but we are excited for Shardbound to be the first major pillar for our ambitious future plans. Stay tuned for more to come," Daly continued.

To check out the Limited Beta playtest, visit Shardbound on Epic Games Store .

For more information on Shardbound, visit https://www.shardbound.com/ or join the Shardbound community on X , Discord , Twitch , and Facebook .

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable, the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

About Bazooka Tango

Bazooka Tango is raising the bar for blockchain gaming. With a portfolio of interoperable, AAA games, we are building the metaverse for 100M core gamers.

Combining deep publishing expertise with the creative muscle behind the breakthrough mobile esport Vainglory, we have decades of experience building and scaling hit games across PC, mobile and console. With multiple titles set for release across key core-gaming genres, our network of games will shape the future of competitive play. Our upcoming title, Shardbound, launches worldwide this year.

