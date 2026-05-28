BAZOOKA TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Workers at Nation's Sole Ring Pop Plant Fight for Fair Contract

SCRANTON, Pa., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 60 members of Teamsters Local 229 at Bazooka Inc. in Moosic, Pa., have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike after the candy company failed to offer a contract that would provide improved wages and affordable health care. Negotiations began in October 2025 and have dragged on for months without a fair contract.

"Our members have spent decades building this company and making its products a success," said Joe Secor, business agent for Local 229. "Some workers have devoted more than 50 years of their lives to this facility. After nearly seven months of negotiations, Bazooka continues to drag its feet instead of offering a fair contract that recognizes their hard work and dedication."

Teamsters at the Bazooka facility perform critical work across production, maintenance, shipping, packaging, and quality control operations that keep production running and products moving nationwide. The plant is the only facility in the United States that manufactures Ring Pops, one of the company's most popular and recognizable candy brands.

"We take pride in the work we do every day and in the product that comes out of this facility," said Rick Walker, a cook at Bazooka and 18-year member of Local 229. "This vote sends a clear message that we are standing together and deserve a fair contract. We have been patient throughout this process, but enough is enough."

Headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Teamsters Local 229 represents over 1,000 members across half a dozen industries across Northeastern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit teamsters229.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 229