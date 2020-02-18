B&B Systems Expands Consumer Products Line With Acquisition of The Quit Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B&B Systems, Inc. is announcing the acquisition of The Quit Company, LLC, a well-established company with global distribution for consumer health products for smokers. The acquisition will add to B&B Systems' growing line of proprietary consumer health products and healthcare businesses. Other brands under its umbrella are Namaste Supplements and Archies Toys.

The Quit Company top-selling Quit Tea

The Quit Company was acquired from founder and CEO Matt Bucklin for an undisclosed sum and terms. The sale of The Quit Company to B&B Systems includes all proprietary products, corresponding digital assets of the products, supplies and equipment, distribution channels, and intellectual property related to the products.

Partners Ariel and Arash Moghaddam of B&B Systems, Inc. and Matt Bucklin have had a long-standing relationship to distribute The Quit Company products, such as Quit Tea. "The acquisition is a natural fit since Ariel and Arash are familiar with the products and very effective at selling products like these. At one point, B&B Systems was the highest-volume vendor for Quit Tea," Bucklin said.

B&B Systems, Inc. plans to continue to manufacture and distribute The Quit Company products as usual to help smokers replace the habit and improve their health. There are no immediate plans to change the name and the business will continue to operate at usual for the foreseeable future. The goal of the deal is to leverage the distribution network of The Quit Company to expand B&B Systems' own proprietary product lines and grow The Quit Company sales with existing synergies in their current businesses and sales model.

The acquisition is on track to be finalized before the end of 2019, with involvement from Bucklin to ensure a smooth transition of ownership.

ABOUT B&B SYSTEMS, INC.

B&B Systems provides brands with omnichannel e-commerce opportunities to grow their business through global marketplaces. We establish full-service partnerships with our brands to drive the growth of their business including logistics, 3PL fulfillment, marketing and sales solutions. With our proprietary software, we offer top placement on direct-to-consumer industry-leading websites so our brands can successfully build lasting partnerships to grow their businesses.

ABOUT THE QUIT COMPANY, LLC

The Quit Company, LLC was founded in 2010 to create and distribute products to help smokers replace their habit naturally and improve their health. The company's best-selling product Quit Tea has been sold internationally for over eight years.

Inquires: Ariel@bb.systems

Related Images

quit-tea.jpg

Quit Tea

The Quit Company top-selling Quit Tea

SOURCE B&B Systems