BBA to Adopt Matchplicity®, Helping to Connect Black Talent to Top Roles

Black Business Association of Memphis

30 May, 2023, 08:43 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Business Association of Memphis (BBA) is excited to adopt Matchplicity®, an AI-powered networking and matchmaking platform designed to help associations build, engage, and connect talented members with great companies looking for superior talent.

As an organization missioned to support minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs) in Memphis through advocacy, education, and business development, the BBA's adoption of Matchplicity® will create opportunities for Black talent to connect with qualified employers.

"We are excited to adopt Matchplicity® as part of our ongoing talent connect pillar in our efforts to support Black talent and connect them with top Memphis employers. Matchplicity® allows us to leverage cutting-edge technology to better serve our members and provide them with valuable resources to achieve their career goals," said Ernest Strickland, President and CEO of BBA.

Operating like a job board promoting diverse hiring pools, BBA Powered by Matchplicity® works to match BBA members with a job that fits their qualifications and preferences and fosters an equitable employment environment. Additionally, it offers an employer solution to diversity in the workplace, connecting local corporations and associations with qualified candidates.

Matchplicity® is equally excited to add BBA to its growing list of association clients.

"Associations play a unique role in our professional society. They are often the only place that professionals can turn for objective development and to find ways to further their career. The Matchplicity® platform was created specifically to be a tool for growth for both association partnerships and for their members," said Lauren Burke Silva, Co-Founder of Matchplicity®.

BBA Powered by Matchplicity® is expected to launch later next month, June 2023. The BBA is excited to offer this additional tool to the BBA community and further its mission of advancing Black business and talent in Memphis.

For more information on the BBA and its talent connection pillar, visit bbamemphis.com.  For jobseekers or companies looking for recruiting support contact us at [email protected] or register at https://bbam.saas.matchplicity.com/login.

About Matchplicity®

Matchplicity® is an AI-powered networking and matchmaking platform that helps associations build and engage their communities by matching their talent with hiring organizations.

About Black Business Association of Memphis (BBA)

BBA is a non-profit organization dedicated to the economic development of Black businesses in Memphis. Founded in 1974, all BBA members proudly unite behind the goal of empowerment through entrepreneurship and the improvement of business for Black minority business owners.

Contact Information
Name: Farra Lanzer
Email: [email protected]
Phone Number: 970-541-3284

SOURCE Black Business Association of Memphis

