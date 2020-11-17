BBB Honors Four Businesses with International Award for Outstanding Leadership Character and Organizational Ethics

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust announced the winners of the 2020 BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics. These businesses are recognized for their outstanding commitment to leadership character, social responsibility, and high standards of organizational ethics that benefit their customers, employees and communities.

The businesses selected to receive this year's award are:

Walden Security, Chattanooga, TN ;

; Quality Controlled Manufacturing, Inc., Santee, CA ;

; Black Plumbing, Abilene, TX ; and

; and Golden Openings, Urbandale, IA .

"This award makes a powerful statement about the commitment of companies to maintain strong relationships with their employees, and the emphasis they place on exceptional customer service," said Melissa Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust. "By recognizing the exemplary commitment of this select group today, we encourage all businesses and leaders to follow the examples set by our honorees."

Winners and finalists are selected by an independent panel of judges. Businesses are evaluated against criteria such as leadership commitment to ethical practices; communication of ethical practices; leadership practices to unify the organization; organizational commitment to performance management practices; organizational commitment to ethical human resource practices; and organizational commitment to the community. To be eligible for entry in the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics, a business must first be a winner of their local BBB awards program.

About the Winners:

Golden Openings, Urbandale, Iowa (1-10 employees)

Since starting in 1997, Golden Openings has lived by its mission statement: "To create memorable ceremonial events through unique, customized products, creativity and world class customer service." Golden Openings is a one-stop-shop for grand openings, ribbon cuttings, ground breakings and special events. The company believes that how they treat their customers is what sets them apart in their industry. Eighty percent of their customers are repeat customers. Golden Openings provides upfront pricing on their thousands of products, with no additional or hidden charges, so its customers are never surprised. Golden Openings employees and contractors, also known as the "Dream Team," believe in working together to accomplish their goals. Employees are encouraged to be innovative, creative and identify new products. Employees are also offered a generous benefits package including, employee recognition awards, flexible work schedule, PTO, healthcare, matching retirement plan, education or training allowance if requested, and more. Owner, Kimberly Baeth is a longtime supporter, sponsor and board member of many organizations. The Golden Openings team is encouraged to volunteer with non-profits, schools, food pantries and with the company's own fundraisers. Baeth and her company has received over 25 national and local awards. Golden Openings is a 2019 winner of the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics given by BBB Serving Greater Iowa, Quad Cities & Siouxland Region.

Black Plumbing, Abilene, Texas (11-99 Employees)

Black Plumbing is a family-owned business, restoring peace of mind to homeowners and businesses for 27 years. The company adheres to a strong commitment to quality plumbing, customer satisfaction and employee safety. New employees at Black Plumbing learn the ethical way of doing things from day one. Employees are not allowed upsell on a job, nor receive commission for selling any product or service. Black Plumbing prides itself on being transparent with its customers, providing clear, honest and upfront estimates so there are no concerns about pricing. To make sure plumbers are prepared to do quality work, the company provides excellent training and invests in new technologies that allow plumbers to perform complicated procedures with the upmost confidence. Black Plumbing is upheld as an expert in its industry, holding educational trainings for other plumbers at its office for industry certification. The company and its employees are strong supporters of local community causes and organizations. Owner Darrin Black currently serves on numerous local boards and the provides financial support to over 30 nonprofits in Abilene alone. He also joined with chamber of commerce leaders this year to offer innovative communications and business resource trainings throughout the pandemic. Black Plumbing has received numerous industry recognitions and awards. The company received the 2019 Torch Award for Ethics from BBB Abilene, TX.

Quality Controlled Manufacturing, Inc., Santee, CA (100-499 employees)

Founded in 1978, Quality Controlled Manufacturing, Inc. (QCMI), a precision machining manufacturer of complex components and assemblies, is committed to conducting its business honestly and ethically wherever they operate in the world. QCMI believes in providing and making its products the right way the first time, every time. Its success is insured by adherence to company policies, high quality work and professionalism in the workplace. QCMI trains its new hires on the company's Code of Ethics policy on their first day on the job. The company provides a minimum of 48 hours of training annually for each employee. Staff members are also offered a "personal tab" to purchase necessary tools and equipment needed to do their job, with the agreement they will pay the company back through payroll deductions. Due to a shortage in skilled workers in the industry, QCMI established an on-site, non-profit Academy – the Grande Foundation Machinist and Manufacturing Academy – to train individuals in the machinist trade. The company has graduated seven classes of machinist operators and has a 98 percent placement rate of graduates into machinist positions in the San Diego County area since 2015. Whether it's donating toys, time or money, QCMI is dedicated to volunteering and helping its local community. QCMI was the recipient of the 2012 and 2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics from BBB serving the Pacific Southwest.

Walden Security, Chattanooga, TN (500 or more employees)

Walden Security was established with the purpose to provide security services to companies and organizations and support the overall safety of their communities. Started in 1990, the company has grown to be the sixth largest contract security services firm in the nation. The company has stringent screening and selection processes in place to recruit and retain the best in the industry. It boasts a low annual employee turnover rate of 32 percent. The company attributes this to their competitive wages, generous benefits package, and a company culture that values the contributions of its security officers. Once a member of the Walden Security family, employees are recognized and rewarded through various means, including personal letters from the president, cash bonuses and challenge coins, a U.S. military tradition. Training is a large component of what the company does. All branch and corporate staff, from receptionists to executives, gather at Walden Security's Chattanooga-based headquarters for The Walden Way, a three-day immersive program where leaders from various divisions conduct instructor-led training sessions. Each year, the company contributes to more than 40 nonprofit organizations through community service and fiscal donations. Walden Security has earned significant award recognition for investing in its employees, community leadership and certifications. The company received the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics from BBB serving Southeast Tennessee & Northwest Georgia.

Four additional businesses were named finalists in the 2020 competition. They are:

Rapid Blinds & Shutters , a residential and commercial window blinds and shutters services located in Phoenix, AZ for its commitment to providing ethical salesmanship, quality workmanship, and dedication to the community.

, a residential and commercial window blinds and shutters services located in for its commitment to providing ethical salesmanship, quality workmanship, and dedication to the community. E.E. Ward Moving and Storage Co., located in Grove City, Ohio for providing service excellence for over 137 years, strengthening the company's legacy, and fostering growth and innovation within the company.

located in for providing service excellence for over 137 years, strengthening the company's legacy, and fostering growth and innovation within the company. Scottco Mechanical Contractors, Inc., a plumbing, heating, air, and electrical service company located in Amarillo, Texas , for maintaining positive relationships with its customer, employees, and community and for continually exceeding its customers' expectations.

a plumbing, heating, air, and electrical service company located in , for maintaining positive relationships with its customer, employees, and community and for continually exceeding its customers' expectations. Ability Matters, an intake/output level one waiver and Autism Scholarship Program provider agency located in Dublin, Ohio , for providing the highest quality of care for individuals with disabilities.

About the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust

The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust is the educational foundation of the International Association of Better Business Bureaus and a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Its goals are to advance trust in the marketplace through programs that promote best practices and business ethics, raise consumer awareness and training about scams, fraud, and deceptive advertising, and build financial and digital literacy. The Institute offers in-person and online training, print and digital educational resources, scholarships and programs, and works with BBB offices across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

