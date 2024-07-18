BBB INDUSTRIES TO ACQUIRE ALL STAR AUTO PARTS, EXPANDING ITS ELECTRONICS OFFERING

DAPHNE, Ala., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB Industries, LLC ("BBB" or the "Company") , a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive, industrial, energy storage, and solar markets, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (" Clearlake" ), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire All Star Auto Parts ("All Star"). Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter, were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Orlando, FL, All Star is a growth-oriented provider of alternative automotive replacement parts including both remanufactured OEM and aftermarket lights and wheels. All Star primarily focuses on the U.S. collision repair channel, which it serves through its nationwide distribution network.

"All Star will strengthen our electronics offering and will allow us to provide additional product and service options, and we are thrilled at the prospect of welcoming the All Star team to BBB," said Duncan Gillis, CEO of BBB. "Our goal is to continue to spread the power of sustainable manufacturing at scale to deliver even greater value to the markets we serve, and we are excited about the growth opportunities that lie ahead."

"The acquisition of All Star will be an exciting development for BBB as we continue to build upon the company's foundation in sustainable manufacturing and accelerate both product and end-market diversification," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Colin Leonard, Partner and Managing Director, at Clearlake.

"This acquisition showcases our O.P.S.® value creation framework in action as we continue to pursue accelerated growth through both organic initiatives and strategic M&A," added Ben Kruger, Principal at Clearlake.

About BBB

BBB Industries, LLC is a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive, industrial, and renewable energy markets. With an extensive footprint and operations throughout North America, BBB entered the European market in 2020 and now sustainably manufactures and supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts across more than 90 countries. TERREPOWER is a division of BBB that services the electric vehicle, energy storage and solar markets across both North America and Europe. Founded in 1987, BBB Industries, LLC is a private company with corporate centers located in the greater Mobile, Alabama and Dallas, Texas areas. Please see www.bbbind.com for more information.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $80 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland and Singapore. More information is available at www.clearlake.com .

