BBC STUDIOS RENEWS MULTI-YEAR GLOBAL LICENSING DEAL WITH MOOSE TOYS FOR TV SENSATION BLUEY

The ongoing master toy partnership builds on standout global success of dynamic toy range

LONDON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBC Studios has renewed its global licensing partnership with innovative toy company Moose Toys for smash-hit kids property Bluey. The BBC Studios' licensee will remain the global master toy partner for the Emmy® Award-winning animated TV sensation Bluey in all territories.

BIG Bluey News from BBC Studios and Innovative Toymaker Moose Toys who have renewed their multi-year global licensing deal with plans to further build out the extensive toy range for TV sensation Bluey. Moose Toys is aligning with BBC Studios’ 2024 ‘Family Trip’ theme for Bluey with a strong Fall line-up that includes a 3-in-1 airplane playset, new additions to the popular plush assortment, a spacious two-level playset and much more.

The landmark multi-year renewal will build on the global success of Moose's toy range. It also follows hot on the heels of ABC Australia and Disney platforms' simultaneous global premiere of the extended special Bluey episode 'The Sign', which welcomed critical and audience acclaim across the world. 'The Sign' gathered more than 10 million views worldwide on Disney+1 in the week after its release, and is the top ABC program of 2024 YTD and the highest ABC program of all time on ABC iview2.

Additionally, BBC Studios recently revealed that a collection of new 'Bluey Minisodes' are set to premiere on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in June for audiences in Australia, and will be available on Disney Jr. and Disney+ this July.

Andrew Carley, Director of Global Licensing at BBC Studios says: "With global fandom for Bluey showing no sign of abating, I am delighted that our dynamic toy partnership with Moose Toys is set to continue for years to come. Moose's translation of the Bluey brand is best-in-class. They continue to consistently deliver brilliant products that captivate young imaginations and inspire un-paralleled play experiences that celebrate the spirit of Bluey perfectly."

"We feel very lucky to be part of the awesome team that brings Bluey's much loved characters to life for kids around the world," said Paul Solomon, CEO, Moose Toys. "Bluey has become a fixture in millions of homes, celebrating our unique Aussie way of life. From backyard barbies to family adventures, Bluey reminds us to play and not take ourselves too seriously, all things we embrace at Moose. Who better to bring the spirit of Bluey to life than a family-run, Aussie toy company like us."

Moose Toys are aligning with BBC Studios' 2024 'Family Trip' theme for Bluey with a strong Fall line-up. This Autumn/ Winter, fans will see Bluey reaching new heights with a 3-in-1 airplane playset that transports her and the family to a resort vacation. Kids will also delight in new additions to the top-selling plush assortment, with fan favorites including Pilot Bluey, Travel Bingo and Princess Muffin, and engage the Heeler family in imaginative new ways to gather and play in the new Celebration Home, a spacious two-level playset. Beyond that, there's an innovative new line of wooden toys and games crafted from premium materials.

Following its debut in Australia in 2018, Bluey has gained millions of fans around the world. The Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning animated TV juggernaut airs in over 140 countries and was the most streamed kids show last year in the US, doubling its viewing time from 2022 to 43.9 billion viewing minutes3.

Since its first year, Bluey toys have consistently won accolades from trade and consumer publications, toy and licensing industry associations and top retailers around the world, amassing more than 50 awards and nominations in five years. Bluey's phenomenal popularity across the globe enables its licensing program to grow at pace with products launched in over 49 countries, and over 20 million books sold worldwide in more than 20 languages.

According to Circana, Bluey was the #2 Preschool Toys character property in the U.S.4 and the #1 license in preschool in the UK and Australia for 20235,6. Additionally, Bluey ranks as the Top 10 Property in pre-school toys across the EU57 and its robust global licensing portfolio features best-in-class partners across multiple product categories.

Jointly commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia. BBC Studios Kids & Family also holds global distribution and merchandise rights.

The series streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television. In its native Australia, the show goes out on ABC.

ABOUT BLUEY

Bluey is created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.

Bluey follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

ABOUT LUDO STUDIO

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy® and Logie award-winning Australian studio that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere.

ABOUT BBC STUDIOS BRANDS AND LICENSING

BBC Studios Brands & Licensing is the driving force behind innovative brand extensions that excite audiences across the world. We excel at amplifying and extending BBC Studios IP in creative ways that develop and deepen fan engagement across our iconic brands including: Doctor Who, Bluey, Strictly Come Dancing / Dancing With The Stars, Top Gear and BBC Earth.

Our extensive portfolio spans Consumer Products and Licensing (CP&L), including: live entertainment and attractions such as Bluey's Big Play, which has been seen by over 1 million fans across 6 countries; CBeebies Land Hotel, home to the first Bluey hotel rooms in the world; plus the Planet Earth III Live in Concert tour and Doctor Who's World of Wonder interactive exhibition: branded merchandise working with best in class partners like Mattel, Moose Toys, Character Options and Vtech to produce branded merchandise that ignite imaginations; publishing that spans magazines, books, audio books and music releases;. We also collaborate with uniquely talented partners to expand our brands' presence in gaming and interactive entertainment.

We operate BBC Studios Social, a digital powerhouse that curates, commissions, and commercialises the digital footprint of our much-loved brands. With over 6.5 billion social video views in 2023 across 90+ channels including YouTube, X, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, the portfolio encompasses our beloved shows alongside comedy channel Funny Parts and more. We connect global audiences to safe, smart, high-quality content with advertising, sponsorship, and branded content partnerships. Recognised for its excellence, BBC Studios was named the Inaugural European Publisher of the Year at the Lovies 2023.

Behind our success are world-class, award-winning teams specialising in marketing, communications, branding, and data capture who are passionate about growing BBC Studios brands globally, cultivating lasting fanbases worldwide and delivering memorable brand-fame moments.

We also own the record company Demon Music, run the clips licensing operation BBC Motion Gallery and have a joint venture with BBC Maestro offering e-learning courses taught by the most experienced creators in the world. As an agile and innovative business, we look to partner with visionary and enterprising companies who can help amplify the impact of our market leading brands and stimulate further global and digital growth across business areas.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 4 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 650+ strong team dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

