BBDO Named Fast Company's 2021 World's Most Innovative Companies For The Fourth Year In A Row

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBDO has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, among the top 10 in the Advertising sector. The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived— making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

"BBDO flawlessly executed the brand-influencer partnership between Charli D'Amelio and Dunkin', with three pumps of caramel to boot. These things may look easy to outsiders, but they're not, and BBDO nailed what so many others unfortunately flub," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Litsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," Lidsky added.

BBDO's year of innovative achievement included launching some of the very first socially relevant, remotely produced work, like Jack Daniels' community-building "With Love, Jack," and Pedigree's "Dogs on Zoom," which created opportunities to adopt a furry best friend in times of social distancing. The Network also churned out innovative thinking on new platforms like TikTok with the above-mentioned Dunkin' "Charli" campaign and pro-bono effort "The Help Locker," a TikTok channel created with Street Grace to clarify misinformation on teen sex trafficking by reaching young people where they are. And, in London, BBDO broke down barriers with Essity Libresse/Bodyform's taboo-busting "#wombstories," telling the raw, untold, and often unknown stories of women's experiences with their wombs.

"We love being named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list for the fourth time in a row, because I believe the hardest thing to do—for anyone, in any field—is to 'bring it' every year. Excellence over time is difficult to achieve, especially during these challenging times. But creative excellence is what we do, and we'll continue to help our clients solve problems in new and interesting ways, no matter how big or unexpected," said BBDO Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, David Lubars.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT BBDO

BBDO's mantra is "The Work. The Work. The Work." Every day, BBDO people in 289 offices in 81 countries work day by day, job by job and client by client to create and deliver the world's most compelling commercial content. BBDO is part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

