BBDO NY Selected as Brand Agency of Record by AARP

Eager to drive greater familiarity, relevance and engagement among younger segments of the 50-plus audience, AARP is looking to reach prospective members with the benefits of its Health, Wealth and Self offerings, advocacy and information. As such, BBDO's future marketing efforts for AARP will be developed around the brand's role as a wise friend and fierce defender for people 50-plus, their families and their communities.

"It is an honor to welcome AARP to our client roster. We are excited to work together to support this iconic brand and showcase it as the modern, life-planning resource that it is," said BBDO NY President and CEO Kirsten Flanik.

Not only does AARP offer benefits and services to its many members, it is an advocate against ageism and a proponent of planning for the reality that Americans are living, and working, longer than ever before. Innovation is key as the organization seeks to fulfill its mission to empower people to choose how they live as they age.

The Brand Agency review process began in 2019. The finalist pitches were conducted virtually in 2020 as the agencies and AARP continue to work remotely.

New work is expected to launch in early 2021.

