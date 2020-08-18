BBDO Worldwide Appoints Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Jason Rosario

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBDO Worldwide announced today that Jason Rosario has been hired as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. Rosario brings over 14 years of experience, and a track record for driving change.

Rosario will be based in New York, report to BBDO Worldwide President & CEO, Andrew Robertson, and partner with senior leadership to impact agency diversity policy and plans, recruitment, retention, training, education, and leverage of the network's work to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, in the network, the industry, and society at large.

"We have a unique opportunity to transform BBDO, and the advertising industry at-large, through an intersectional and equitable lens. We want to continue to evolve our agency's mindset to foster a new wave of inclusive culture and accountability, while, of course, doing great and resonant work for our clients. I'm excited to take on this next challenge at such an iconic agency and to see our progress in action," said Rosario.

Rosario has worked with top clients including Netflix, Yahoo!, Spotify, Verizon Media Group, and Huffington Post, helping brands identify inclusive practices at the enterprise level. In 2017, he founded The Lives of Men, a social impact creative agency that explores themes around masculinity, mental health and culture. He has facilitated numerous workshops on allyship, psychological safety, race, and culture.

Prior to this, Rosario worked for Verizon Media Group as Manager of Global Diversity & Inclusion and was the Executive Producer and Host of the Yahoo! News original web series "Dear Men." He has a background in financial services and is a graduate of NYU's Stern School of Business. Rosario also sits on the board of Made of Millions, a non-profit organization changing the negative stigmas around mental health. In 2019 he was selected as one of Black Enterprise's "BE Modern Men of Distinction."

He begins September 8th.

ABOUT BBDO

BBDO's mantra is "The Work. The Work. The Work." Every day, BBDO people in 289 offices in 81 countries work day by day, job by job and client by client to create and deliver the world's most compelling commercial content. BBDO is part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.

SOURCE BBDO Worldwide

