BBDO Worldwide Is Named Network Of The Year For Record-Setting Seventh Time At 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity

Twenty-one BBDO agencies from around the world combined to win 99 Lions for more than 30 clients, across 26 categories, ranging from Creative Effectiveness to Brand Experience, Craft, Design, Film, Glass, Mobile, PR, Print, Outdoor, Radio, Sustainable Development, Titanium and more. They were led by AMV BBDO in London, which won three Grand Prix Lions in Design, Glass and PR, along with a Titanium Lion, and BBDO New York, which won the Grand Prix in Film. Both AMV BBDO and BBDO New York finished among the top three most-awarded agencies in the Festival at #2 and #3, respectively.

Said David Lubars, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Worldwide, "Being named Network of the Year, this year, is especially gratifying given the changes that were made in Cannes to refocus the festival on creativity. Other changes placed an even greater importance on having depth and breadth of creativity in order to earn this top honor, both across the competition categories as well as an agency's network. My sincerest thanks go out to all our BBDO people and their clients in the more than 30 agencies around the world that contributed points to our success, and especially to our teams at AMV BBDO and BBDO New York. Their work was not only creative, but also purposeful, addressing important societal issues on a global stage, such as the environment, gender equality and race relations."

Two Grand Prix were awarded to AMV BBDO in the categories of Design and Public Relations for a campaign called "Trash Isles," in partnership with The Plastic Oceans/LADBible. The agency earned a third Grand Prix and a Titanium Lion for its "Blood Normal" advertising for Essity. BBDO New York won a Grand Prix in Film for "The Talk," created to support Procter & Gamble's "My Black is Beautiful" platform.

In addition to AMV BBDO and BBDO New York, the list of Lion-winning agencies includes Almap BBDO Brazil, BBDO Bangkok, BBDO Belgium, BBDO Chile, BBDO Group Germany Dusseldorf, BBDO India, BBDO Pakistan, BBDO Paris, BBDO Russia, BBDO Toronto, CHE Proximity Australia, Clemenger BBDO Brisbane, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, Clemenger BBDO Sydney, Clemenger BBDO Touchcast in Wellington, Colenso BBDO New Zealand, Energy BBDO Chicago, Marketforce and Pages BBDO Colombia.

BBDO's parent company, Omnicom Group, was named Holding Company of the Year.

BBDO's mantra is "The Work. The Work. The Work." Every day, BBDO people in 289 offices in 81 countries work day by day, job by job and client by client to create and deliver the world's most compelling commercial content.

BBDO Worldwide is part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE-OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.

The Cannes Lions International Festival has been celebrating creativity since 1954 and its Lions are the most established and coveted awards for the creative and marketing industry. Lions are recognized globally as the ultimate achievement in creativity. The Festival brings the communications industry together every year at its one-of-its-kind event to learn, network and celebrate.

