BBG Appoints Brandon Davis as Managing Director at Dallas Office

His career encompasses a wide range of client engagements including asset valuation for funds, financing, estate taxation, ad valorem taxation, purchase price allocation, fresh start accounting, lease accounting, and net asset valuation. He also has managed large portfolio assignments in North America and Europe.

Mr. Davis has appraised various property types including office, industrial, retail, vacant land, multi-family, residential, data center, and special purpose facilities.

Before joining BBG, Mr. Davis served as a Managing Director at CBRE, where he was responsible for client management and business development. Prior to CBRE, he worked at professional services firm KPMG.

Mr. Davis is a Certified General Appraiser in multiple states and earned his MAI designation in 2012. He currently serves as Vice President for the Appraisal Institute North Texas Chapter, and was a member of the 2017 class of the Associate Leadership Council (ALC) for The Real Estate Council (TREC).

BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, commented on Mr. Davis' appointment: "We are pleased to welcome Brandon in joining BBG as it continues to demonstrate impressive growth in providing market-leading assessment and valuation services across the country. In his new role, Brandon's deep understanding of complex property appraisals and his ability to forge and maintain strong client relationships will prove extremely valuable in helping the company attain its future growth plans."

Mr. Davis added: "I am thrilled and honored to become part of BBG, a highly recognized leader in providing best-in-class due diligence services to its clients. I look forward to being part of BBG's expanding team of dedicated and highly skilled professionals who consistently deliver the best possible results for the firm's clients."

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 39 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients.

