BBG APPOINTS INDUSTRY LEADER MATT WOOD TO DRIVE NEW ENGLAND REGION EXPANSION

BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, CCIM, commented on Mr. Wood's appointment: "We are extremely fortunate to have Matt join our team, as he will be a tremendous asset in growing our independent due diligence services in this key strategic market. His deep industry experience and expertise in the thriving real estate market in Boston and other parts of New England will serve us well in achieving our goals locally and further enhance our national industry leadership position."

A career spanning more than two decades, Mr. Wood has experience across a broad base of commercial property types. He has worked with a wide client base including banks and other financial institutions, investors, law firms, special servicers, government agencies, as well as providing expert witness testimony in front of the Appellate Tax Board and dispute resolution work.

Mr. Wood's appraisal career covers North America, Australia, the Middle East and North Africa. He has specialized in appraisal and valuation services for hospitality, retail, industrial, educational, specialized asset types, self-storage, and multifamily sectors. Mr. Wood also has expertise in the acquisition and divestment of real estate assets, fund and asset management, property development and corporate finance and governance.

Prior to joining BBG, Mr. Wood served as Executive Vice President on CBRE's valuation and advisory services team in Boston for nearly a decade, where he was consistently ranked as one of the firm's top U.S. producers. He also has held senior-level positions with Colliers International and other real estate firms.

Mr. Wood is a certified general appraiser in all New England states, a designated member of the Appraisal Institute, a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, and an associate of the Australian Property Institute. He has received academic degrees in business majoring in property and an MBA specializing in property management from RMIT University and the University of South Australia, respectively.

Paul Fomenky, Ph.D., a highly respected data scientist, will also join the Boston office as Managing Director of Data. Dr. Fomenky has deep expertise in leading data-driven strategies for some of the world's largest real estate companies.

BBG Chief Technology Officer Frank Deutschmann commented on Dr. Fomenky's appointment: "We are thrilled that someone of Paul's caliber has joined BBG. His important contributions to developing some of the real estate industry's most advanced technologies will play a pivotal role in furthering BBG's goal of optimizing the appraisal process for our clients and our team of professionals."

Before joining the BBG team, Dr. Fomenky was Head of Data Science at JLL Valuation in Boston, where he led a global team that developed an artificial intelligence data platform.

Earlier, Dr. Fomenky was the Head of Data Products Developer at CBRE in Boston, where he oversaw the development of new data products. He also held other technical roles at CBRE and served as a Programmer/Analyst at La Delta Community College in Monroe, LA. He is the author of articles in academic and technology publications.

Dr. Fomenky holds academic degrees in computer science from the University of Massachusetts and Grambling State University.

Mr. Wood and Dr. Fomenky will be joining Managing Director Douglas Olson and the current Boston office's team.

