BBG Assessments Expands In New York Metropolitan Market

In this role, she will work closely with other members of the BBG New York team to increase the assessment group's presence in the tri-state area. Her efforts will focus on streamlining operations and business development for BBG, the leading independent provider of valuation and assessment services.

A prominent industry professional, Ms. Doerner has had an impressive career in the New York market, where she has serviced a long list of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), bridge lender, real estate investment trust (REIT) and other institutional clients.

Brian Ricker also joined the assessment group as Project Manager and will work with Ms. Doerner in New York. Mr. Ricker brings over 25 years of environmental consulting experience specializing in due diligence services.

BBG also announced other new key hires, including:

Christine Pietrowiak joined as Director of the firm's construction services group in Chicago . Ms. Pietrowiak, a licensed architect who has worked for real estate due diligence and architectural design/construction firms, will be involved in expanding the group's abilities to service bridge and construction lending clientele.

joined as Director of the firm's construction services group in . Ms. Pietrowiak, a licensed architect who has worked for real estate due diligence and architectural design/construction firms, will be involved in expanding the group's abilities to service bridge and construction lending clientele. James Cole joined as Project Manager in Dallas . Mr. Cole, an engineer with 30 years of experience, will focus on meeting BBG's clients' environmental and property condition needs.

"We are very pleased that Jessica, Christine, Brian and James have joined our highly experienced team of assessment professionals," said BBG Assessments President Richard Dagnall. "We look forward to their valuable contributions that will greatly solidify BBG's position as the leading independent assessment, appraisal and zoning group in these major markets and nationally."

The assessment group also is planning to expand its services to support U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Department (HUD) lenders in 2020, among other growth initiatives this year.

Mr. Dagnall added: "Over the last four years of consecutive year-over-year growth of more than 20 percent, the assessment team has added many of the industry's most talented professionals. This has greatly broadened the team's experience and capabilities to better serve BBG clients and increased national recognition of BBG's leadership role in the commercial real estate market."

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, property assessment, energy services, cost segregation, and zoning. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 36 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

Media Contact

Marc Weinstein

Ascent Communications

(908) 967-9958

ascent1957@gmail.com

SOURCE BBG

Related Links

http://www.bbgres.com

