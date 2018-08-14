BBG Assessments, LLC Appoints Two Industry Veterans

Bringing 20 years of experience in the environmental services industry, Mr. Cochran's new role will involve new business development, client management, and growing BBG Assessments' southeast operations.

Prior to joining BBG, Mr. Cochran served as Executive Vice President at AEI Consultants, a full-service environmental engineering firm, where he was responsible for various aspects of the company's national and regional operations. He also held other senior-level positions during his nearly decade-long career at the company.

Earlier, Mr. Cochran served as National Client Manager at LandAmerica Assessment Corporation, Regional Vice President at EMG, Inc., and Project Manager at Terracon, Inc.

Mr. Cochran commented: "I am honored to be part of an organization that has quickly gained a reputation as one of the leading companies in this industry. I am anxiously looking forward to working with the BBG Assessments team and making a significant contribution to the firm's overall growth."

With nearly 15 years working in the environmental and sustainability risk field, Mr. Eich's role at BBG Assessments will include client management, quality control, and technical expertise and guidance on client-related environmental issues.

Prior to BBG, Mr. Eich served as Environmental and Sustainability Risk Manager at HSBC Bank USA, a major global financial institution. At the bank, his responsibilities included managing environmental and sustainability risk operations, analyzing due diligence reports, and creating and implementing policies for risk assessment.

Before HSBC, Mr. Eich worked as a Biologist/GIS Specialist at URS Corp., and Associate Hazardous Waste Specialist at Ecology and Environment, Inc.

Mr. Eich commented: "I am thrilled to join a highly dedicated and hard-working team of professionals who have made BBG an industry leader. This great opportunity will allow me to work with other members of the team in helping BBG fulfill its mission of providing the best possible service to its clients."

BBG offers a full suite of commercial real estate services as a one-stop shop maximizing transactional efficiency. The firm's services include appraisals, environmental site assessments (ESAs), property condition assessments (PSAs), green/energy assessments and financial reporting.

BBG is a leading independent national commercial real-estate valuation, advisory and assessment firm headquartered in Dallas with 26 offices in key US markets.

