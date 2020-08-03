BBG Launches Land Title Survey Service

An ALTA survey is a comprehensive boundary survey that adheres to the standards adopted by ALTA and the National Society of Professional Surveyors (NSPS). These surveys depict parcel boundaries, improvements, easements, rights-of-ways, and other elements that may affect land ownership.

BBG also announced that it appointed Robin Rednose-Lewis as Managing Director of its ALTA Survey service.

Ms. Rednose-Lewis brings extensive experience and knowledge to her new role. Prior to joining BBG, she served as the ALTA/NSPS Survey Coordinator and Zoning Reviewer at CBRE'S assessment and consulting services and held various positions at First American Title Insurance Company's commercial due diligence services division.

Richard Dagnall, BBG Assessments President, commented on the firm's ALTA Survey service and Ms. Rednose-Lewis's appointment: "This new service is a perfect complement to our current portfolio of services that offer our clients the ability to properly assess land-use complexities. We are excited that Robin has joined us to take on this new and exciting role. Her track record of success in this area will prove to be a valuable asset in our continued growth."

Ms. Rednose-Lewis commented: "I am fortunate that BBG has given me this great opportunity to become part of one of the largest and fast-growing commercial real estate valuation and assessment firms in the country. I am looking forward to playing an integral role in BBG's ALTA Survey service and work closely with a team of some of the industry's highly talented and devoted professionals."

If you would like additional details on ALTA Survey services or a quote on a new deal, please contact Robin Rednose-Lewis at [email protected] or reach out to your local BBG contact.

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, property assessment, energy services, cost segregation, and zoning. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 36 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

